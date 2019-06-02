{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of May 29, 2019

Burglaries

1500 block of Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

1400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage units.

400 block of Rollins Street: Unlawful entry to resident.

Theft from Vehicles

2400 block of 38th Street: Hunting/Camping gear taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Brooks Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

1000 block of East Broadway: Power drill taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cell phone chargers taken.

1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Eaton Street: Miscellanous items taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Briggs Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

500 block of East Broadway: Purse/wallet taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Grant Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Bancroft Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Howell Street: Vehicle parts taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Russell Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

400 block of East Pine Street: Door damaged.

600 block of West Spruce Street: Vehicle tire slashed.

500 block of Beverly Avenue: Vehicle window damaged.

4200 block of Bordeaux Boulevard: Trailer tire slashed.

100 block of West Alder Street: Outdoor umbrella damaged.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Padlocks cut off doors.

200 block of West Spruce Street: Window shot with BB Gun.

2000 block of South Seventh Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.

2900 block of Fort Missoula Road: Interior walls damaged.

Thefts

2600 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at a grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Cash/ID taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Cooked food taken.

1700 block of Charlotte Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of Trail Street: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

200 block of East Front Street: Cell phone taken.

1700 block of Scott Street: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

200 block of East Front Street: Cell phone taken.

1200 block of South Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.

200 block of Rimrock Way: Golf Club taken.

2400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Wallet taken.

200 block of North Second Street East: Bicycle parts taken.

3200 block of Park Street: Miscellaneous items taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of West Railroad Street: Wallet taken.

1500 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from medical marijuana provider.

100 block of Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1200 block of Jackson Street: Bicycle taken.

Missoula Area: Game system taken.

800 block of Toole Avenue: Bicycle taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from beauty supply store.

100 block of West Front Street: Food taken.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.

3800 block of Stephens Avenue: Package taken from front door.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.

400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting from convenience store.

300 block of West Central: Vehicle taken.

200 block of Garfield Street: Decorations taken.

3300 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.

Missoula Area: Cell phone taken.

