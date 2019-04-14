Report in the week of April 11, 2019
Burglaries
1900 block of South 13th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
6300 block of Hillview Way: Unlawful entry to garage.
6300 block of Padre Lane: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
Theft from Vehicles
100 block of West Pine Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
800 block of Edith Street: Documents taken from vehicle.
400 block of Oak Street: Vehicle parts taken.
3600 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South 13th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South 13th Street West: Coat taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Expo Park Way: Cash taken from vehicle.
500 block of East Sussex Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Mansfield Avenue: Miscellaneous documents taken from vehicle.
Missoula Area: Jewelry taken from vehicle.
400 block of Hastings Avenue: Radar detector taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
400 block of West Broadway: Windows broken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Communication Equipment damaged.
1800 block of Sherwood Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1100 block of South Fourth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
1300 block of Sherwood Street: Vehicle tail light damaged.
600 block of Walnut Street: Vehicle tire slashed.
500 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.
2400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Motorhome damaged.
100 block of West Main Street: Back window broken out of vehicle.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Damage to trash compactor & lock.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Casino machine damaged.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Video Camera taken.
1200 block of Otis Street: ATV taken.
2700 block of Fleet Street: Vehicle taken.
700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Jewelry taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1700 block of Phillips Street: Gas containers taken.
200 block of East Main Street: Shoplifting from adult novelty store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from novelty store.
100 block of West Front Street: Purse taken.
300 block of East Front Street: Wallet taken.
3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.
1700 block of Cooley Street: Knife taken.
Missoula Area: Vehicle taken.
3400 block of Dore Lane: Rx Meds taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Gasoline taken.
1500 block of Dearborn Avenue: Gasoline taken.
2500 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Backpack and Wallet taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at retail warehouse.
East Beckwith Avenue/Arthur Avenue: Vehicle taken.
East Beckwith Ave/Arthur Avenue: “Sandwich” sign board taken.
200 block of West Pine Street: Cell phone taken.