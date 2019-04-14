{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of April 11, 2019

Burglaries

1900 block of South 13th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

6300 block of Hillview Way: Unlawful entry to garage.

6300 block of Padre Lane: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

Theft from Vehicles

100 block of West Pine Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

800 block of Edith Street: Documents taken from vehicle.

400 block of Oak Street: Vehicle parts taken.

3600 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South 13th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South 13th Street West: Coat taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Expo Park Way: Cash taken from vehicle.

500 block of East Sussex Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Mansfield Avenue: Miscellaneous documents taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: Jewelry taken from vehicle.

400 block of Hastings Avenue: Radar detector taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

400 block of West Broadway: Windows broken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Communication Equipment damaged.

1800 block of Sherwood Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1100 block of South Fourth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

1300 block of Sherwood Street: Vehicle tail light damaged.

600 block of Walnut Street: Vehicle tire slashed.

500 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.

2400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Motorhome damaged.

100 block of West Main Street: Back window broken out of vehicle.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Damage to trash compactor & lock.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Casino machine damaged.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Video Camera taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1200 block of Otis Street: ATV taken.

2700 block of Fleet Street: Vehicle taken.

700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Jewelry taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1700 block of Phillips Street: Gas containers taken.

200 block of East Main Street: Shoplifting from adult novelty store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from novelty store.

100 block of West Front Street: Purse taken.

300 block of East Front Street: Wallet taken.

3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.

1700 block of Cooley Street: Knife taken.

Missoula Area: Vehicle taken.

3400 block of Dore Lane: Rx Meds taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Gasoline taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1500 block of Dearborn Avenue: Gasoline taken.

2500 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Backpack and Wallet taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at retail warehouse.

East Beckwith Avenue/Arthur Avenue: Vehicle taken.

East Beckwith Ave/Arthur Avenue: “Sandwich” sign board taken.

200 block of West Pine Street: Cell phone taken.

