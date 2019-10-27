{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene
Prathaan

Report in the week of Oct. 24, 2019

Burglaries

2500 block of Murphy Street: Unlawful entry to business.

3600 block of Clark Fork Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

300 block of East Pine Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

300 block of East Pine Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1400 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.

3600 block of American Way: Unlawful entry to business.

2500 block of River Road: Unlawful entry to residence.

1800 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

3900 block of Brooks Street: Checkbook taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Tina Avenue: License plate taken from vehicle.

2000 block of South 11th Street West: ID documents taken from vehicle.

1800 block of South 11th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1700 block of South 12th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Reserve Street: License plates taken from vehicle.

800 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.

900 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of West Sussex Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of South Second Street West: Power tools taken from vehicle.

800 block of Chestnut Street: Golf Clubs taken from vehicle.

500 block of River Street: Cell phones/workout gear taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Stephens Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

200 block of Hickory Street: Camera and shoes taken from vehicle.

2200 block of South 12th Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Schilling Street: Loose cash taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1900 block of South 14th Street West: Septic Vent damaged.

4900 block of North Reserve Street: Kiosk vandalized.

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Window broken.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Window broken.

1400 block of West Broadway: Window broken.

2800 block of Garfield Street: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of North Higgins Avenue: Business vandalized.

100 block of Madison Street: Park Benches vandalized.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Glass door damaged.

300 block of South Avenue West: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Fuel taken.

2800 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken.

900 block of Gerald Avenue: Cell phone taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

600 block of East Broadway: Food taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous personal items taken.

3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Vehicle taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

3600 block of American Way: Prescription medication taken.

Connery Way/Valley View Court: Generator taken.

5700 block of Prospect Drive: Pumpkins taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1200 block of 34th Street: Bicycle taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Purse taken from shopping cart.

2700 block of Reserve Street: Wallet taken.

2400 block of Clark Fork Lane: Vehicle taken.

100 block of West Franklin Street: Prescription medication taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting a warehouse store.

200 block of East Front Street: Shoplifting at outdoor supply store.

2700 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

900 block of South Avenue West: Cell phone taken.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0