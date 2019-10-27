Report in the week of Oct. 24, 2019
Burglaries
2500 block of Murphy Street: Unlawful entry to business.
3600 block of Clark Fork Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
300 block of East Pine Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1400 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.
3600 block of American Way: Unlawful entry to business.
2500 block of River Road: Unlawful entry to residence.
1800 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
3900 block of Brooks Street: Checkbook taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Tina Avenue: License plate taken from vehicle.
2000 block of South 11th Street West: ID documents taken from vehicle.
1800 block of South 11th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1700 block of South 12th Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Reserve Street: License plates taken from vehicle.
800 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
900 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1700 block of West Sussex Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1000 block of South Second Street West: Power tools taken from vehicle.
800 block of Chestnut Street: Golf Clubs taken from vehicle.
500 block of River Street: Cell phones/workout gear taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Stephens Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
200 block of Hickory Street: Camera and shoes taken from vehicle.
2200 block of South 12th Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Schilling Street: Loose cash taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1900 block of South 14th Street West: Septic Vent damaged.
4900 block of North Reserve Street: Kiosk vandalized.
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Window broken.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Window broken.
1400 block of West Broadway: Window broken.
2800 block of Garfield Street: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of North Higgins Avenue: Business vandalized.
100 block of Madison Street: Park Benches vandalized.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Glass door damaged.
300 block of South Avenue West: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Fuel taken.
2800 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken.
900 block of Gerald Avenue: Cell phone taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
600 block of East Broadway: Food taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous personal items taken.
3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Vehicle taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
3600 block of American Way: Prescription medication taken.
Connery Way/Valley View Court: Generator taken.
5700 block of Prospect Drive: Pumpkins taken.
1200 block of 34th Street: Bicycle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Purse taken from shopping cart.
2700 block of Reserve Street: Wallet taken.
2400 block of Clark Fork Lane: Vehicle taken.
100 block of West Franklin Street: Prescription medication taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting a warehouse store.
200 block of East Front Street: Shoplifting at outdoor supply store.
2700 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
900 block of South Avenue West: Cell phone taken.