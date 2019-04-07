{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week April 4, 2019

Burglaries

1600 block of South Second Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

2600 block of Clark Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

1200 block of Shilling Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

California/Wyoming Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Washburn Street: Camera taken from vehicle.

Knowles Street/Cleveland Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Park Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

2200 block of West Kent Street: Headphones taken from vehicle.

900 block of Pattee Creek Drive: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

500 block of Woodworth Avenue: loose change taken from vehicle.

5300 block of Expressway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kensington Avenue: Handcuffs taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Helen Avenue: Spare key taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Lester Street: Misc. Camping gear taken from vehicle.

300 block of South Sixth Street East: Credit card taken from vehicle.

600 block of Cherry Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

600 block of River Street: Gas card taken.

Arthur Avenue/South Fifth Street: Snowboard taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Garland Drive: Cash taken from vehicle.

2000 block of West Central Avenue: Bicycle cover taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1800 block of West Central Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

3700 block of North Reserve Street: Fence cut.

400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle damaged.

4600 block of Brisbane Place: Vehicle tire slashed.

300 block of South Sixth Street East: Vehicle tire slashed.

400 block of Hastings Avenue: Vehicle mirror damaged.

4900 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1800 block of Holborn Street: Vehicle gas taken damaged.

200 block of East Main Street: Graffiti.

Thefts

700 block of Turner Street: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

200 block of Dearborn Avenue: Boat/Trailer taken.

3100 block of Washburn Street: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.

800 block of West Broadway: TV taken from motel room.

1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Backpack taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty store.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting from grocery store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from department store.

200 block of South Catlin Street: Bicycle taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken from casino.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.

200 block of South Catlin Street: Scooter taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

200 block of East Front Street: Shoplifting at Deli.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

100 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle taken.

2700 block of Roderick Way: Misc. items taken from residence.

200 block of Livingston Avenue: Utility trailer taken.

2100 block of Stephens Avenue: Wallet taken.

100 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.

600 block of Cherry Street: Bicycle taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of Rollins Street: Gasoline taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1800 block of South Fifth Street West: Vehicle taken.

300 block of Expressway: Unauthorized credit purchases.

1700 block of Reserve Street: Rx Meds taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.

3100 block of South Avenue: Cell phone taken.

