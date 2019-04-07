Report in the week April 4, 2019
Burglaries
1600 block of South Second Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
2600 block of Clark Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
1200 block of Shilling Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
California/Wyoming Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Washburn Street: Camera taken from vehicle.
Knowles Street/Cleveland Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Park Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
2200 block of West Kent Street: Headphones taken from vehicle.
900 block of Pattee Creek Drive: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
500 block of Woodworth Avenue: loose change taken from vehicle.
5300 block of Expressway: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Kensington Avenue: Handcuffs taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Helen Avenue: Spare key taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Lester Street: Misc. Camping gear taken from vehicle.
300 block of South Sixth Street East: Credit card taken from vehicle.
600 block of Cherry Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
600 block of River Street: Gas card taken.
Arthur Avenue/South Fifth Street: Snowboard taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Garland Drive: Cash taken from vehicle.
2000 block of West Central Avenue: Bicycle cover taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1800 block of West Central Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
3700 block of North Reserve Street: Fence cut.
400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle damaged.
4600 block of Brisbane Place: Vehicle tire slashed.
300 block of South Sixth Street East: Vehicle tire slashed.
400 block of Hastings Avenue: Vehicle mirror damaged.
4900 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1800 block of Holborn Street: Vehicle gas taken damaged.
200 block of East Main Street: Graffiti.
Thefts
700 block of Turner Street: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
200 block of Dearborn Avenue: Boat/Trailer taken.
3100 block of Washburn Street: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.
800 block of West Broadway: TV taken from motel room.
1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Backpack taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty store.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting from grocery store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from department store.
200 block of South Catlin Street: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken from casino.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.
200 block of South Catlin Street: Scooter taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
200 block of East Front Street: Shoplifting at Deli.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
100 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle taken.
2700 block of Roderick Way: Misc. items taken from residence.
200 block of Livingston Avenue: Utility trailer taken.
2100 block of Stephens Avenue: Wallet taken.
100 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.
600 block of Cherry Street: Bicycle taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Rollins Street: Gasoline taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1800 block of South Fifth Street West: Vehicle taken.
300 block of Expressway: Unauthorized credit purchases.
1700 block of Reserve Street: Rx Meds taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.
3100 block of South Avenue: Cell phone taken.