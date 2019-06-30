Report in the week of June 27, 2019
Burglaries
1900 block of North Avenue West: Unlawful entry to church.
700 block of Cleveland Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
700 block of Rollins Street: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
2100 block of Jasmine Place: Unlawful entry to shed.
500 block of Luella Lane: Unlawful entry to garage.
2500 block of Gilbert Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
2800 block of Fort Missoula Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Fire pit taken from vehicle.
1700 block of South Third Street West: Military rucksack/gear taken from vehicle.
2000 block of South Ninth Street West: Tools taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Johnson Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1700 block of West Central Avenue: Music amp taken from trailer.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Duffel bag taken from vehicle.
100 block of South Catlin Street: Laptop Computer/bag taken from vehicle.
200 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Documents taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Vehicle license plates taken.
100 block of Bank Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
600 block of Woodford Street: Tools taken from trailer.
3200 block of Helena Drive: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
5800 block of Jay Lane: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
5800 block of Lori Court: Loose change taken from vehicle.
500 block of East Central Avenue: Backpack taken from vehicle.
800 block of Ronald Avenue: Wallet/Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
900 block of Byron Street: Cash/Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
3100 block of Brooks Street: Door lock damaged.
South Fifth Street West/Oak Street: Vehicle vandalized.
500 block of Whitaker Drive: Building vandalized.
800 block of Stephens Avenue: Windshield vandalized.
700 block of Turner Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Door lock vandalized.
2100 block of Jasmine Place: Lock cut off door.
100 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle vandalized.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1800 block of McDonald Avenue: Front lawn/sewer lines damaged.
100 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Pattee/East Pine Street: Pavement markings vandalized.
Thefts
4700 block of Expressway: Utility Trailer taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
4000 block of Lona Court: Cell phone taken.
2700 block of Radio Way: Shoplifting at home improvement store.
1800 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken.
700 block of South First Street West: License plate taken.
500 block of North Second Street West: Packages taken.
2700 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting from convenience store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2600 block of Briggs Street: Pocket watch taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1700 block of Cooley Street: Cell phone taken.
400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Cash box taken.
3100 block of Bancroft Street: Headphones taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3100 block of North Reserve Street: Stolen credit card used.
3400 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Documents taken
2100 block of Kemp Street: Bic Lighter taken.
3100 block of West Broadway: Sandwich advertising board taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
100 block of Madison Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of International Drive: Cash taken.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Cell phone taken.
300 block of East Pine Street: Bicycle taken.
700 block of South Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.
100 block of Grandview Way: Clothing taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
500 block of Cleveland Street: Bear Spray taken from vehicle.
Toole Avenue/West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of West Kent Avenue: Packages taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Backpack taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Miscellaneous items taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Vacuum Cleaners taken.
2200 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at casino.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of South Davis Street: Vehicle taken.
900 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.
900 block of Gerald Avenue: Cell phone taken.
600 block of Myrtle Street: Bicycle taken.
3600 block of American Way: Jewelry taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3200 block of Helena Drive: Cell phone taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.
100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at wireless store.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.