{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of June 27, 2019

Burglaries

1900 block of North Avenue West: Unlawful entry to church.

700 block of Cleveland Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

700 block of Rollins Street: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

2100 block of Jasmine Place: Unlawful entry to shed.

500 block of Luella Lane: Unlawful entry to garage.

2500 block of Gilbert Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

2800 block of Fort Missoula Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Fire pit taken from vehicle.

1700 block of South Third Street West: Military rucksack/gear taken from vehicle.

2000 block of South Ninth Street West: Tools taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Johnson Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of West Central Avenue: Music amp taken from trailer.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Duffel bag taken from vehicle.

100 block of South Catlin Street: Laptop Computer/bag taken from vehicle.

200 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Documents taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Vehicle license plates taken.

100 block of Bank Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

600 block of Woodford Street: Tools taken from trailer.

3200 block of Helena Drive: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

5800 block of Jay Lane: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

5800 block of Lori Court: Loose change taken from vehicle.

500 block of East Central Avenue: Backpack taken from vehicle.

800 block of Ronald Avenue: Wallet/Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

900 block of Byron Street: Cash/Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

3100 block of Brooks Street: Door lock damaged.

South Fifth Street West/Oak Street: Vehicle vandalized.

500 block of Whitaker Drive: Building vandalized.

800 block of Stephens Avenue: Windshield vandalized.

700 block of Turner Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Door lock vandalized.

2100 block of Jasmine Place: Lock cut off door.

100 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle vandalized.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1800 block of McDonald Avenue: Front lawn/sewer lines damaged.

100 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Pattee/East Pine Street: Pavement markings vandalized.

Thefts

4700 block of Expressway: Utility Trailer taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

4000 block of Lona Court: Cell phone taken.

2700 block of Radio Way: Shoplifting at home improvement store.

1800 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken.

700 block of South First Street West: License plate taken.

500 block of North Second Street West: Packages taken.

2700 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting from convenience store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2600 block of Briggs Street: Pocket watch taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1700 block of Cooley Street: Cell phone taken.

400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Cash box taken.

3100 block of Bancroft Street: Headphones taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3100 block of North Reserve Street: Stolen credit card used.

3400 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Documents taken

2100 block of Kemp Street: Bic Lighter taken.

3100 block of West Broadway: Sandwich advertising board taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

100 block of Madison Street: Bicycle taken.

100 block of International Drive: Cash taken.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Cell phone taken.

300 block of East Pine Street: Bicycle taken.

700 block of South Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.

100 block of Grandview Way: Clothing taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

500 block of Cleveland Street: Bear Spray taken from vehicle.

Toole Avenue/West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2000 block of West Kent Avenue: Packages taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Backpack taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Miscellaneous items taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Vacuum Cleaners taken.

2200 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at casino.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of South Davis Street: Vehicle taken.

900 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.

900 block of Gerald Avenue: Cell phone taken.

600 block of Myrtle Street: Bicycle taken.

3600 block of American Way: Jewelry taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3200 block of Helena Drive: Cell phone taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.

100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at wireless store.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags