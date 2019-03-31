Try 3 months for $3
Police

Report in the week of March 28, 2019

Burglaries

1200 block of Bulwer Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

800 block of Grand Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.

2800 block of Brooks Street: Unlawful entry to business.

1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

800 block of Waverly Street: License plate taken.

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Sherwood Street: License plate taken.

Parsons Dr: Backpack taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South 13th Street West: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South 12th Street West: Food items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of South Eigth Street West: Backpack taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kensington Avenue: Speaker taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Bulwer Street: Car parts taken.

Criminal Mischief

100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Front window broken.

200 block of Eddy Avenue: Doors damaged.

300 block of Levasseur Street: Rock thrown through window.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle tires slashed.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Exterior light vandalized.

Washington Street/East Pine Street: Vehicle window smashed out.

1100 block of West Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

5300 block of Grant Creek Road: Lottery tickets taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

5700 block of Grant Creek Road: Tool Trailer taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

3000 block of Old Pond Road: Bicycles taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.

2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Misc. items taken.

500 block of River Street: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2400 block of 39th Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

100 block of West Front Street: Bicycles taken.

1400 block of Worden Avenue: Postal packages taken from front porch.

500 block of West Broadway: Jacket taken.

2400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

4200 block of Expressway: Rx Meds taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty supply store.

4100 block of Mullan Road: Cash taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken from casino.

1000 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.

1200 block of Kennett Avenue: Construction tools taken.

1400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful use of a credit card.

400 block of Ryman Street: Cell phone taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2900 block of Mullan Road: Bicycles taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Brooks Street: Alcohol taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

