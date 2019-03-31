Report in the week of March 28, 2019
Burglaries
1200 block of Bulwer Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
800 block of Grand Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
2800 block of Brooks Street: Unlawful entry to business.
1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
800 block of Waverly Street: License plate taken.
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Sherwood Street: License plate taken.
Parsons Dr: Backpack taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South 13th Street West: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South 12th Street West: Food items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of South Eigth Street West: Backpack taken from vehicle.
100 block of Kensington Avenue: Speaker taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Bulwer Street: Car parts taken.
Criminal Mischief
100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Front window broken.
200 block of Eddy Avenue: Doors damaged.
300 block of Levasseur Street: Rock thrown through window.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle tires slashed.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Exterior light vandalized.
Washington Street/East Pine Street: Vehicle window smashed out.
1100 block of West Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
5300 block of Grant Creek Road: Lottery tickets taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
5700 block of Grant Creek Road: Tool Trailer taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
3000 block of Old Pond Road: Bicycles taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.
2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Misc. items taken.
500 block of River Street: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2400 block of 39th Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
100 block of West Front Street: Bicycles taken.
1400 block of Worden Avenue: Postal packages taken from front porch.
500 block of West Broadway: Jacket taken.
2400 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
4200 block of Expressway: Rx Meds taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty supply store.
4100 block of Mullan Road: Cash taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty supply store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty supply store.
1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken from casino.
1000 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken from casino.
1200 block of Kennett Avenue: Construction tools taken.
1400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful use of a credit card.
400 block of Ryman Street: Cell phone taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2900 block of Mullan Road: Bicycles taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Alcohol taken.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Brooks Street: Alcohol taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.