Report in the week August 2
Burglaries
800 block of Woodford St: Unlawful entry to residence.
200 block of Eddy Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
1400 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.
100 block of W. Kent St: Unlawful entry to Shed.
Theft from Vehicles
2400 block of Dearborn Ave: Gas cap/gasoline taken from vehicle.
1100 block of Montana St: Money and CD’s taken from vehicle.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Wallet and Rx Meds taken from vehicle.
800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
300 block of Kensington Ave: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
3300 block of Hollis St: Wallet and GPS Unit taken from vehicle.
100 block of Willow Ridge Ct: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1500 block of Sherwood St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
600 block of Cregg Ln: Wallet and skateboard taken from vehicle.
100 block of W. Broadway: Luggage rack and gasoline taken from vehicle.
600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Handgun taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Defoe St: Wallet & batteries taken from vehicle.
100 block of Carousel Dr: Handgun taken from vehicle.
100 block of Hickory St: License plate taken.
1900 block of South Ave: Stereo taken from vehicle.
200 block of N. Russell: Wallet taken from vehicle.
200 block of Russell St: Purses taken from vehicles.
200 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1000 block of Eaton St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1300 block of Cooper St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
4300 block of Reserve St: Golf clubs taken from vehicle.
4700 block of Orchard Ave: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
700 block of W. Pine St: Computer equipment taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Sherwood St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2400 block of S. 9th St. W: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of E. Front St: Credit card reader damaged.
2000 block of Cooper St: Vending machines damaged.
100 block of Ryman St: Cell phone damaged.
1600 block of W. Broadway: Door kicked-in.
3600 block of Stephens Ave: Washing machine partially dismantled.
4600 block of Gharrett St: Windows damaged with thrown rocks.
1400 block of Worden Ave: Mailboxes damaged.
2100 block of Dearborn Ave: Sign damaged.
3000 block of Brooks St: Construction site vandalized.
200 block of E. Broadway: Windshield vandalized.
1000 block of Rollins St: Vehicle vandalized.
800 block of Cooley St: Vehicle vandalized.
3800 block of Bellecrest Dr: Pump house & fence damaged.
2400 block of McIntosh Lp: Glass door shattered.
1900 block of Montana St: Vehicle window broken.
Thefts
1500 block of Toole Ave: Wallet taken.
300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.
5500 block of Creekstone Dr: Bicycle taken.
600 block of Evans Ave: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
3100 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at home improvement store.
2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1300 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Vehicle taken.
600 block of Cleveland St: Gasoline taken.
200 block of Ryman St: Wallet taken.
400 block of S. 4th St. W: Handgun taken.
Catrina Ln: Vehicle side mirror taken.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Wallet and iPhone taken.
4900 block of N. Reserve St: Battery taken.
900 block of N. Russell St: Cell phone taken.
1300 block of E. Broadway: Purse taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken.
2000 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
600 block of S. 5th St. E: Bicycle taken.
3400 block of Dore Ln: Bicycle taken.
500 block of S. 1st St. W: Motorized Scooter taken.
900 block of N. Orange St: Bicycle taken.
1400 block of Cooper St: Vehicle taken.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
1400 block of W. Broadway: Television taken.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1700 block of Cooley St: Rx Meds and flashlight taken from backpack.
1300 block of Toole Ave: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of Charlo St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
500 block of E. Front St: Package taken from front porch.
100 block of Van Buren St: Wallet taken.
2400 block of Clark Fork Ln: Bicycle taken.
200 block of N. Higgins: Shoplifting at clothing store.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at shoe store.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Documents taken.
2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting from candy store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2400 block of Arcadia Dr: Bicycle taken.
3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at shoe store.
1000 block of W. Pine St: Bicycle taken.
500 block of Catlin St: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Bulwer St: Vehicle taken.
2500 block of Russell St: Bicycle taken.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.
2600 block of South Hills Dr: Mail taken.
200 block of E. Main St: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of Brooks St: Gasoline taken.