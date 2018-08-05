Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police

Report in the week August 2

Burglaries

800 block of Woodford St: Unlawful entry to residence.

200 block of Eddy Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

1400 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of W. Kent St: Unlawful entry to Shed.

Theft from Vehicles

2400 block of Dearborn Ave: Gas cap/gasoline taken from vehicle.

1100 block of Montana St: Money and CD’s taken from vehicle.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Wallet and Rx Meds taken from vehicle.

800 block of SW Higgins Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

300 block of Kensington Ave: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

3300 block of Hollis St: Wallet and GPS Unit taken from vehicle.

100 block of Willow Ridge Ct: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1500 block of Sherwood St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

600 block of Cregg Ln: Wallet and skateboard taken from vehicle.

100 block of W. Broadway: Luggage rack and gasoline taken from vehicle.

600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Handgun taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Defoe St: Wallet & batteries taken from vehicle.

100 block of Carousel Dr: Handgun taken from vehicle.

100 block of Hickory St: License plate taken.

1900 block of South Ave: Stereo taken from vehicle.

200 block of N. Russell: Wallet taken from vehicle.

200 block of Russell St: Purses taken from vehicles.

200 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1000 block of Eaton St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1300 block of Cooper St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

4300 block of Reserve St: Golf clubs taken from vehicle.

4700 block of Orchard Ave: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

700 block of W. Pine St: Computer equipment taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Sherwood St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2400 block of S. 9th St. W: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of E. Front St: Credit card reader damaged.

2000 block of Cooper St: Vending machines damaged.

100 block of Ryman St: Cell phone damaged.

1600 block of W. Broadway: Door kicked-in.

3600 block of Stephens Ave: Washing machine partially dismantled.

4600 block of Gharrett St: Windows damaged with thrown rocks.

1400 block of Worden Ave: Mailboxes damaged.

2100 block of Dearborn Ave: Sign damaged.

3000 block of Brooks St: Construction site vandalized.

200 block of E. Broadway: Windshield vandalized.

1000 block of Rollins St: Vehicle vandalized.

800 block of Cooley St: Vehicle vandalized.

3800 block of Bellecrest Dr: Pump house & fence damaged.

2400 block of McIntosh Lp: Glass door shattered.

1900 block of Montana St: Vehicle window broken.

Thefts

1500 block of Toole Ave: Wallet taken.

300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Vehicle taken.

5500 block of Creekstone Dr: Bicycle taken.

600 block of Evans Ave: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

3100 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at home improvement store.

2200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1300 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Vehicle taken.

600 block of Cleveland St: Gasoline taken.

200 block of Ryman St: Wallet taken.

400 block of S. 4th St. W: Handgun taken.

Catrina Ln: Vehicle side mirror taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Wallet and iPhone taken.

4900 block of N. Reserve St: Battery taken.

900 block of N. Russell St: Cell phone taken.

1300 block of E. Broadway: Purse taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Wallet taken.

2000 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

600 block of S. 5th St. E: Bicycle taken.

3400 block of Dore Ln: Bicycle taken.

500 block of S. 1st St. W: Motorized Scooter taken.

900 block of N. Orange St: Bicycle taken.

1400 block of Cooper St: Vehicle taken.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

1400 block of W. Broadway: Television taken.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1700 block of Cooley St: Rx Meds and flashlight taken from backpack.

1300 block of Toole Ave: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of Charlo St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

500 block of E. Front St: Package taken from front porch.

100 block of Van Buren St: Wallet taken.

2400 block of Clark Fork Ln: Bicycle taken.

200 block of N. Higgins: Shoplifting at clothing store.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at shoe store.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Documents taken.

2900 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting from candy store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2400 block of Arcadia Dr: Bicycle taken.

3200 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at shoe store.

1000 block of W. Pine St: Bicycle taken.

500 block of Catlin St: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Bulwer St: Vehicle taken.

2500 block of Russell St: Bicycle taken.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

2600 block of South Hills Dr: Mail taken.

200 block of E. Main St: Bicycle taken.

2000 block of Brooks St: Gasoline taken.

