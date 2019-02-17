Report in the week of Feb. 14, 2019
Burglaries
1300 block of Defoe Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
800 block of Wyoming Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
700 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
Tanager Way/Expressway: Vehicle battery taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Sleeping bags taken from vehicle.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
400 block of Livingston Avenue: Shoes taken from vehicle.
Missoula Area: Firearm taken from vehicle.
800 block of Ivy Street: License plate taken from vehicle.
100 block of Dearborn Avenue: Cash taken from vehicle.
300 block of North Second Street West: Tools taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Drake Lane: tools taken from trailer.
400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Public Address System taken from trailer.
Criminal Mischief
2800 block of Brooks Street: Window broken.
1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Door damaged.
1000 block of East Broadway: Motel room damaged.
1400 block of West Broadway: Graffiti.
1600 block of South 11th Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of East Main Street: Computer vandalized.
300 block of Blaine Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
3100 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at a department store.
3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Rx Meds taken.
700 block of Spanish Peaks Drive: Mail taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Backpack taken.
100 block of Willow Ridge Court: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Gerald Avenue: Headphones taken.
1500 block of Defoe Street: Firearm and bicycle taken from shed.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at a department store.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
22600 block of Brooks Street: Food taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
200 block of Hickory Street: Bicycle taken.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
600 block of East Pine Street: Wallet taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2800 block of Fort Missoula Road: Purse taken.
3500 block of Brooks Street: Car wash passes taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at the Good Food Store.
2400 block of South Avenue West: Laptop computer taken.
300 block of Russell Street: Cell phone taken.