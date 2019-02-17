Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Feb. 14, 2019

Burglaries

1300 block of Defoe Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

800 block of Wyoming Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

700 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

Tanager Way/Expressway: Vehicle battery taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Sleeping bags taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

400 block of Livingston Avenue: Shoes taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: Firearm taken from vehicle.

800 block of Ivy Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

100 block of Dearborn Avenue: Cash taken from vehicle.

300 block of North Second Street West: Tools taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Drake Lane: tools taken from trailer.

400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Public Address System taken from trailer.

Criminal Mischief

2800 block of Brooks Street: Window broken.

1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Door damaged.

1000 block of East Broadway: Motel room damaged.

1400 block of West Broadway: Graffiti.

1600 block of South 11th Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of East Main Street: Computer vandalized.

300 block of Blaine Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

3100 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at a department store.

3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Rx Meds taken.

700 block of Spanish Peaks Drive: Mail taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Backpack taken.

100 block of Willow Ridge Court: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of Gerald Avenue: Headphones taken.

1500 block of Defoe Street: Firearm and bicycle taken from shed.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at a department store.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

22600 block of Brooks Street: Food taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

200 block of Hickory Street: Bicycle taken.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

600 block of East Pine Street: Wallet taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2800 block of Fort Missoula Road: Purse taken.

3500 block of Brooks Street: Car wash passes taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at the Good Food Store.

2400 block of South Avenue West: Laptop computer taken.

300 block of Russell Street: Cell phone taken.

