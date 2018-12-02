Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Nov. 29, 2018

Burglaries

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.

2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

1000 block of East Broadway: Power tools taken from Storage Shed.

Kathy Jo Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

500 block of North Second Street West: Unlawful entry to attached garage.

2500 block of Murphy Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

2200 block of North Reserve Street: License plate taken.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Wallet and iPad taken from vehicle.

5200 block of Grant Creek Road: License plates taken.

700 block of West Spruce Street: Stereo taken from vehicle.

3700 block of North Reserve Street: License plates taken from vehicle.

100 block of West Main Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

300 block of West Spruce Street: firearm and shoes taken from vehicle.

1400 block of South Fourth Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

500 block of West Alder: Tools taken from vehicle.

1800 block of West Sussex: Firearm taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Grant Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1300 block of Butte Street: Window screen damaged.

400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle door handle broken off.

3900 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.

2000 block of Cooper Street: Outdoor light vandalized.

3600 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.

2300 block of Hilda Avenue: Graffiti.

3100 block of South Avenue West: School bus vandalized.

500 block of South Higgins Avenue: Graffiti.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2600 block of Bel-Vue Drive: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2900 block of Expo-Parkway: Vehicle taken.

200 West Broadway: Shoplifting at Marijuana Dispensary

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

100 block of West Main Street: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1100 block of Shakespeare: Landscape rock taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.

600 block of East Broadway: TV taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at retail store.

700 block of South First Street West: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

800 block of North Orange Street: Monthly subscription box taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of Expressway: Construction materials taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Lawn chair & floor mat taken.

4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Wood carved figurine taken.

100 block of Amber Court: Scooter taken.

2300 block of Mullan Road: Alcohol monitor taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1900 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

