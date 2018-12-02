Report in the week of Nov. 29, 2018
Burglaries
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.
2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
1000 block of East Broadway: Power tools taken from Storage Shed.
Kathy Jo Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
500 block of North Second Street West: Unlawful entry to attached garage.
2500 block of Murphy Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
2200 block of North Reserve Street: License plate taken.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Wallet and iPad taken from vehicle.
5200 block of Grant Creek Road: License plates taken.
700 block of West Spruce Street: Stereo taken from vehicle.
3700 block of North Reserve Street: License plates taken from vehicle.
100 block of West Main Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
300 block of West Spruce Street: firearm and shoes taken from vehicle.
1400 block of South Fourth Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
500 block of West Alder: Tools taken from vehicle.
1800 block of West Sussex: Firearm taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Grant Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1300 block of Butte Street: Window screen damaged.
400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle door handle broken off.
3900 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Outdoor light vandalized.
3600 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.
2300 block of Hilda Avenue: Graffiti.
3100 block of South Avenue West: School bus vandalized.
500 block of South Higgins Avenue: Graffiti.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2600 block of Bel-Vue Drive: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2900 block of Expo-Parkway: Vehicle taken.
200 West Broadway: Shoplifting at Marijuana Dispensary
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of West Main Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1100 block of Shakespeare: Landscape rock taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.
600 block of East Broadway: TV taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at retail store.
700 block of South First Street West: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
800 block of North Orange Street: Monthly subscription box taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of Expressway: Construction materials taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Lawn chair & floor mat taken.
4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Wood carved figurine taken.
100 block of Amber Court: Scooter taken.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Alcohol monitor taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1900 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.