Police

Report in the week of July 19

Burglaries

1800 block of South 14th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

3100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage sheds.

3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

300 block of Woody Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Bicycle taken from residence.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

Theft from Vehicles

1200 block of Idaho Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1300 block of Montana Street: Camping gear taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Sherwood Street: Headlights taken from vehicle.

600 block of South Avenue East: Checkbook taken from vehicle.

Wolf Street/North Third Street West: Vehicles windows broken out.

2700 block of Schilling Street: Forced entry to vehicle.

West Kent/Bancroft: Electronic equipment taken from vehicle.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Clothing taken from vehicle.

5000 block of North Reserve Street: Gas can/Gas taken from vehicle.

900 block of Stephens Avenue: License plates taken from vehicle.

1400 block of South First Street West: License plate taken from vehicle.

200 block of Ryman Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Tools taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1900 block of South 12th Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.

300 block of South California Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Bulen Street: Wallet & clothing taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Reserve Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

2500 block of Garland Drive: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: License plates taken from vehicle.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

100 block of West Main Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

2700 block of Brooks Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Garfield Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

2300 block of West Vista Drive: Cash & backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2300 block of Reserve Street: Pallet of snack food damaged.

600 block of North Fourth Street West: Broken window.

3100 block of South Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of Bentley Park Loop: Eggs thrown at house.

700 block of North Fourth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

4200 block of Expressway: Mailbox vandalized.

600 block of West Central Avenue: Graffiti on vehicle.

500 block of South Higgins Avenue: Graffiti.

1900 block of North Avenue West: Graffiti on vehicle.

4300 block of Duncan Drive: Residence vandalized.

1200 block of Sherwood Street: Rental interior vandalized.

5000 block of North Reserve Street: Cargo trailer vandalized.

2300 block of West Vista Drive: Damaged caused during unlawful entry of vehicle.

Milwaukee Way/South Catlin Street: Vehicle punched by pedestrian causing damage.

600 block of North Caravan Street: Damage caused by renter.

400 block of South Second Street West: Damage caused during forced entry attempt.

1700 block of Cooley Street: Door handle damaged.

200 block of 39th Street: Rock thrown through car window.

200 block of West Railroad Street: Graffiti.

2400 block of Duncan Drive: Rock thrown at residence window.

3700 block of Dore Lane: Ketchup smeared on residence.

Thefts

2400 block of 39th Street: Rx Meds taken from residence.

200 block of Ryman Street: Purse taken

4300 block of Expressway: Mail taken.

100 block of Caras Drive: Dog taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a sporting goods store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at a grocery store.

200 block of Fairview Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of Longstaff Street: Bicycle taken.

3300 block of Brooks Street: Fuel not paid for.

1000 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

1800 block of Regent Street: Cell phone taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

3100 block of Park Street: Kayak taken.

100 block of Justus Lane: Fire pit taken from back yard.

3200 block of Brooks Street: Nail service not paid for.

800 block of Palmer Street: Clothing taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

600 block of West Broadway: Backpack taken.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of South Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of South Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of 34th Street: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of Livingston Avenue: Camping gear taken from porch.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Credit Card taken.

400 block of North California Street: Backpack taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

River Road/North Curtis: Bowling bag taken.

100 block of Caras Drive: Bicycle taken.

2400 block of 39th Street: Credit card taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of 39th Street: Tip jar taken.

900 block of Kensington Avenue: Shoplifting at second hand store.

