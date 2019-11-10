Report in the week of Nov. 11, 2019
Burglaries
500 block of South Fifth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
2400 block of Agnes Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
400 block of Fairview Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
2000 block of West Kent Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
400 block of East Beckwith: Unlawful entry to residence.
2200 block of South Ninth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
2300 block of Mary Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
200 block of South Fourth Street West: Keys taken from vehicle.
1500 block of South 13th Street West: Documents taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Johnson Street: Loose change taken from vehicle.
400 block of West Alder Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Hillside Drive: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Brooks Street: Bluetooth headset taken from vehicle.
2700 block of West Broadway: Backpack taken from vehicle.
2100 block of South Fifth Street West: Tools/license plate taken from vehicle.
2300 block of 43rd Street: Hockey gear taken from vehicle.
600 block of East Kent Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
4800 block of Calvin Court: Residence vandalized.
2600 block of Highwood Drive: Apartment vandalized.
Expressway/North Reserve Street: Graffiti.
1800 block of Mount Avenue: Graffiti and damaged vehicle tires.
3300 block of Old Pond Road: Garage window broken.
500 block of West Broadway: Wall damaged.
1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle tire slashed.
Thefts
2420 North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.
800 block of Ronan Street: Ladder taken.
800 block of Strand Avenue: Vehicle taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
800 block of West Sussex Avenue: Vehicle taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Pullman Street: Vehicle taken.
1600 block of South Second Street West: Bicycle taken.
800 block of Defoe Street: Game system taken.
2100 block of Eaton Street: Cell phone taken.
200 block of East Spruce Street: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Hammock taken.
1110 block of West Broadway: Backpack taken.
100 block of South Fourth Street West: Venison taken.
2600 block of Woodland Avenue: Wallet taken.
North Higgins Avenue/West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from convenience store.
2700 block of Radio Way: Shoplifting at home improvement store.
4300 block of Expressway: Vehicle taken.
700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Generator taken.
700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2600 block of Brooks Street: Camera taken.
300 block of South Avenue West: Bicycle taken.
600 block of Evans Avenue: Lock taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
800 block of Longstaff Street: Packages taken from porch.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2800 block of Latimer Street: Bicycle taken.