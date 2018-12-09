Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Dec. 6, 2018

Burglaries

1600 block of South Eighth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.

400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.

2700 block of Schilling Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

2200 block of South Ninth Street West: Unlawful entry to a storage shed.

2300 block of Burlington: Unlawful entry to residence/construction trailer.

500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.

3700 block of North Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to business.

1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to bike shed.

1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

2000 block of South 14th Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2100 block of South Fourth Street West: Misc items taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Saxony Place: Hunting gear and firearms taken from vehicle.

200 block of University Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Work bag taken from vehicle.

200 block of E. Front Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

800 block of Bulwer Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Sherwood Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1900 block of River Road: Tools and equipment taken from vehicle.

Mansfield/Beckwith Avenue: Tire boot taken off vehicle.

500 block of West Sussex: Gas card taken from vehicle.

4700 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle parts taken.

1600 block of Rogers Street: Vehicle batteries taken.

1400 block of Defoe Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Toole Avenue: Money and phone charger taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

300 block of Kiwanis Street: Window broken.

1000 block of West Broadway: Rock thrown through window.

200 block of East Main Street: Graffiti.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Main doors damaged.

2400 block of Old Fort Road: Fire extinguishers damaged.

700 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Mansfield/Evans Avenue: Portable toilet vandalized.

700 block of North Sixth Street West: Vehicle windshield damaged.

1500 block of Wyoming Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Keith/Hilda Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of Ryman Street: Windows shot with BB Gun.

3000 block of Paxson Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2510 Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Camping gear taken.

900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Tip jar taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Money taken from lost/recovered wallet.

400 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of West Broadway: SIM Card taken from phone.

3700 block of North Reserve Street: Money lost via scam.

1400 block of East Broadway: Clothing taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

2500 block of Russell Street: Jacket taken.

600 block of Myrtle Street: Jacket/wallet taken.

2100 block of Livingston Avenue: Vehicle taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

100 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken from residence.

200 block of West Broadway: Musical instrument taken.

900 block of East Broadway: Money taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

700 block of South Orange Street: Wallet taken.

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at Casino liquor store.

1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycles taken.

1500 block of Fairview Avenue: Extension ladder taken.

300 block of Benton Avenue: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

800 block of West Sussex: Bicycle taken.

800 block of West Sussex: Bicycle taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Gasoline taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.

