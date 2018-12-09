Report in the week of Dec. 6, 2018
Burglaries
1600 block of South Eighth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.
2700 block of Schilling Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
2200 block of South Ninth Street West: Unlawful entry to a storage shed.
2300 block of Burlington: Unlawful entry to residence/construction trailer.
500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.
3700 block of North Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to business.
1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to bike shed.
1000 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
2000 block of South 14th Street West: Purse taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2100 block of South Fourth Street West: Misc items taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Saxony Place: Hunting gear and firearms taken from vehicle.
200 block of University Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Work bag taken from vehicle.
200 block of E. Front Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
800 block of Bulwer Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Sherwood Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1900 block of River Road: Tools and equipment taken from vehicle.
Mansfield/Beckwith Avenue: Tire boot taken off vehicle.
500 block of West Sussex: Gas card taken from vehicle.
4700 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle parts taken.
1600 block of Rogers Street: Vehicle batteries taken.
1400 block of Defoe Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Toole Avenue: Money and phone charger taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
300 block of Kiwanis Street: Window broken.
1000 block of West Broadway: Rock thrown through window.
200 block of East Main Street: Graffiti.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Main doors damaged.
2400 block of Old Fort Road: Fire extinguishers damaged.
700 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Mansfield/Evans Avenue: Portable toilet vandalized.
700 block of North Sixth Street West: Vehicle windshield damaged.
1500 block of Wyoming Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Keith/Hilda Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of Ryman Street: Windows shot with BB Gun.
3000 block of Paxson Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2510 Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Camping gear taken.
900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Tip jar taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Money taken from lost/recovered wallet.
400 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of West Broadway: SIM Card taken from phone.
3700 block of North Reserve Street: Money lost via scam.
1400 block of East Broadway: Clothing taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
2500 block of Russell Street: Jacket taken.
600 block of Myrtle Street: Jacket/wallet taken.
2100 block of Livingston Avenue: Vehicle taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
100 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken from residence.
200 block of West Broadway: Musical instrument taken.
900 block of East Broadway: Money taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of South Orange Street: Wallet taken.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at Casino liquor store.
1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycles taken.
1500 block of Fairview Avenue: Extension ladder taken.
300 block of Benton Avenue: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
800 block of West Sussex: Bicycle taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Gasoline taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.