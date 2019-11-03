Report in the week ending Oct. 31. 2019
Burglaries
300 block of Pattee Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1700 block of South 11th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
6200 block of Industrial Road: Unlawful entry to business.
900 block of Stoddard Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
100 block of South Fifth Street East: Earphones and loose change taken from vehicle.
900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: License plate taken from vehicle.
1100 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken from vehicle.
300 block of South Fifth Street West: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Agnes Avenue: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Paxson Street: Personal bag taken from vehicle.
Stephens Avenue/34th Street: Dog taken from Camper.
2300 block of Agnes Avenue: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Russell Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2300 block of South 10th Street West: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1600 block of South Seventh Street West: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2000 block of West Central Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Purse taken from vehicle.
1300 block of East Broadway: Power cord taken from vehicle.
2200 block of South Fifth Street West: Tool box taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
4400 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.
1300 block of West Broadway: Vehicle window broken.
100 block of South Fifth Street East: Vehicle vandalized.
1800 block of Kensington Avenue: Tires slashed.
200 block of East Front Street: Glass door vandalized.
2200 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle windshield vandalized.
100 block of West Front Street: Vehicle damaged.
200 block of East Alder Street: Vehicle damaged.
Thefts
3600 block of American Way: Cash/Rx Meds taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at discount store.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
1400 block of West Broadway: Rx Meds taken.
3700 block of Brooks Street: Set of keys taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Loose cash taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Fuel taken.
100 block of Main Street: Key fob taken.
3800 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Delivered package taken.
1200 block of South Third Street West: Propane tank taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Wallet taken.
Missoula Area: Credit Card taken.
200 block of South Fourth Street West: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3900 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2100 block of Fairview Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of East Vista Drive: Game system taken.
2700 block of Radio Way: Shoplifting at home improvement store.
2300 block of 55th Street: Purse taken.
3000 block of West Broadway: Power tool taken.
800 block of East Broadway: Credit card taken.
700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at grocery store.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.
800 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.
200 block of Chestnut Street: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.
1200 block of Longstaff Street: Shoplifting at specialty store.