Report in the week of June 20, 2019
Burglaries
2500 block of Great Northern Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
800 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
1500 block of South 12th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
3600 block of Clark Fork Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2800 block of Russell Street: Unlawful entry to business offices.
100 block of Jason Court: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
700 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
1100 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entry to commercial buildings.
5000 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
3300 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Rodgers Street: Gasoline taken.
700 block of Chestnut: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
6200 block of Lower Miller Creek Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
6000 block of Lower Miller Creek Road: Miscellaneous items taken from multiple vehicles.
800 block of Hilda Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Kensington Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1500 block of South Second Street West: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
200 block of South Fifth Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
200 block of South Third Street West: Phone chargers and kitchen knives taken from vehicle.
1700 block of North Avenue West: Checks taken from vehicle.
600 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1400 block of Cooper Street: Documents taken from vehicle.
700 block of East Beckwith Avenue: Backpack chair taken from vehicle.
200 block of Pattee Creek Drive: License plate taken.
700 block of South Second Street West: Keys and spare change taken from vehicle.
600 block of Blaine Street: Loose checks taken from vehicle.
3000 block of South Higgins Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
400 block of South Avenue West: Documents taken from vehicle.
West Broadway/Owen Street: License plate taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
4600 block of Calistoga Way: Vehicle vandalized.
Dublin Street/Chelsea Drive: Sprinkler box vandalized.
1200 block of West Broadway: Vehicle tire slashed.
200 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tire slashed.
500 block of Russell Street Window damaged by golf ball.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of High Park Way: Vehicle vandalized.
800 block of Monroe Street: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of Grandview Lane: Glass door damaged.
1800 block of Schilling Street: Vehicle vandalized.
600 block of Overlook Way: Residence vandalized.
800 block of Ryman Street: Front door damaged.
1500 block of Harrison Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
800 block of East Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
3400 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.
100 block of Turner Court: Bicycles taken.
500 block of West Spruce Street: Prescription medication taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of Wyoming St: Wallet taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.
100 block of South Third Street West: Phone and Wallet taken.
3000 block of Bancroft Street: Cell phone taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Medical appliance taken.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2300 block of Flynn Lane: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Prescription medication and cell phone taken.
3300 block of Brooks Street: Power washer taken.
4100 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
700 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken.
400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone, prescription medication and art supplies taken.
2300 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle taken.
2700 block of Radio Way: Generator taken.
1700 block of Wyoming Street: Purse taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from department store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of West Broadway: Motorcycle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1900 block of Maurice Avenue: Bicycle taken.
100 block of West Spruce Street: Bicycle taken.