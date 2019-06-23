{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of June 20, 2019

Burglaries

2500 block of Great Northern Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

800 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

1500 block of South 12th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

3600 block of Clark Fork Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2800 block of Russell Street: Unlawful entry to business offices.

100 block of Jason Court: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

700 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

1100 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entry to commercial buildings.

5000 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

3300 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Rodgers Street: Gasoline taken.

700 block of Chestnut: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

6200 block of Lower Miller Creek Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

6000 block of Lower Miller Creek Road: Miscellaneous items taken from multiple vehicles.

800 block of Hilda Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kensington Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1500 block of South Second Street West: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

200 block of South Fifth Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

200 block of South Third Street West: Phone chargers and kitchen knives taken from vehicle.

1700 block of North Avenue West: Checks taken from vehicle.

600 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Cooper Street: Documents taken from vehicle.

700 block of East Beckwith Avenue: Backpack chair taken from vehicle.

200 block of Pattee Creek Drive: License plate taken.

700 block of South Second Street West: Keys and spare change taken from vehicle.

600 block of Blaine Street: Loose checks taken from vehicle.

3000 block of South Higgins Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

400 block of South Avenue West: Documents taken from vehicle.

West Broadway/Owen Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

4600 block of Calistoga Way: Vehicle vandalized.

Dublin Street/Chelsea Drive: Sprinkler box vandalized.

1200 block of West Broadway: Vehicle tire slashed.

200 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tire slashed.

500 block of Russell Street Window damaged by golf ball.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of High Park Way: Vehicle vandalized.

800 block of Monroe Street: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of Grandview Lane: Glass door damaged.

1800 block of Schilling Street: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of Overlook Way: Residence vandalized.

800 block of Ryman Street: Front door damaged.

1500 block of Harrison Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

800 block of East Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

3400 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.

100 block of Turner Court: Bicycles taken.

500 block of West Spruce Street: Prescription medication taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of Wyoming St: Wallet taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.

100 block of South Third Street West: Phone and Wallet taken.

3000 block of Bancroft Street: Cell phone taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Medical appliance taken.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2300 block of Flynn Lane: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Prescription medication and cell phone taken.

3300 block of Brooks Street: Power washer taken.

4100 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

700 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken.

400 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone, prescription medication and art supplies taken.

2300 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle taken.

2700 block of Radio Way: Generator taken.

1700 block of Wyoming Street: Purse taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from department store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.

400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of West Broadway: Motorcycle taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1900 block of Maurice Avenue: Bicycle taken.

100 block of West Spruce Street: Bicycle taken.

