Police

Report in the week Jan. 17, 2019

Burglaries

1200 block of Montana: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Unlawful entry to businesses.

1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to Motel Room.

Theft from Vehicles

1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle license plates taken.

1000 block of Hilda Avenue: Jacket taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: gift box taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Wyoming Street: Shotgun and speaker taken from vehicle.

100 block of Arrowhead Drive: Vehicle license plates taken.

Criminal Mischief

300 block of South Sixth Street West: Truck topper vandalized.

200 block of West Kent Street: Vehicle vandalized.

3100 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle windshield smashed.

Russell and Montana Street: Traffic Cones dragged into open traffic lanes.

Bitterroot Bike Trail: Pedestrian button post knocked over.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Apartment interior damaged.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1200 block of Toole Avenue: Vehicle taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

5600 block of West Harrier: Wallet/Keys taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Wallet taken from shopping cart.

1100 block of West Broadway: Personal belongings taken.

3800 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a grocery store.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at craft store.

100 block of South Travois: Vehicle taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.

500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from convenience store.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Cash bag taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Theft of Service.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Purse taken.

3000 block of Russell Street: Cash and electronic devices taken from locker room.

500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from convenience store.

800 block of South Higgins Avenue: Donation box taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

500 block of West Spruce Street: Medical supplies taken.

3900 block of Buckley Place: Computer tablet taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Items from donation bin, taken.

1900 block of Mount Street: Bicycle taken.

2600 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken.

3000 block of Russell Street: Wallet taken.

300 block of Northview Drive: Trash can taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Money from tip jar taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a department store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Cash taken from a safe.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at a grocery store.

100 block of South Third Street West: Purse taken.

500 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken.

