Report in the week Jan. 17, 2019
Burglaries
1200 block of Montana: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2400 block of Dearborn Avenue: Unlawful entry to businesses.
1100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to Motel Room.
Theft from Vehicles
1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle license plates taken.
1000 block of Hilda Avenue: Jacket taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: gift box taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Wyoming Street: Shotgun and speaker taken from vehicle.
100 block of Arrowhead Drive: Vehicle license plates taken.
Criminal Mischief
300 block of South Sixth Street West: Truck topper vandalized.
200 block of West Kent Street: Vehicle vandalized.
3100 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle windshield smashed.
Russell and Montana Street: Traffic Cones dragged into open traffic lanes.
Bitterroot Bike Trail: Pedestrian button post knocked over.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Apartment interior damaged.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1200 block of Toole Avenue: Vehicle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
5600 block of West Harrier: Wallet/Keys taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Wallet taken from shopping cart.
1100 block of West Broadway: Personal belongings taken.
3800 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a grocery store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at craft store.
100 block of South Travois: Vehicle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.
500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from convenience store.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Cash bag taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Theft of Service.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Purse taken.
3000 block of Russell Street: Cash and electronic devices taken from locker room.
500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from convenience store.
800 block of South Higgins Avenue: Donation box taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
500 block of West Spruce Street: Medical supplies taken.
3900 block of Buckley Place: Computer tablet taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Items from donation bin, taken.
1900 block of Mount Street: Bicycle taken.
2600 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken.
3000 block of Russell Street: Wallet taken.
300 block of Northview Drive: Trash can taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Money from tip jar taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a department store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Cash taken from a safe.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at a grocery store.
100 block of South Third Street West: Purse taken.
500 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken.