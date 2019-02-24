Report in the week of Feb. 21, 2019
Burglaries
2800 block of Mullan Road: Unlawful entry to Storage Unit.
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
100 block of West Front Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
2000 block of South 11th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
200 block of Hickory Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Wallet taken from vehicle.
800 block of East Front Street: Snowboards taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Defoe Street: Vehicle parts taken.
2200 block of Benton Avenue: Credit card taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
400 block of West Railroad Street: Vehicle vandalized.
3300 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
900 block of South Avenue West: School property damaged.
200 block of Washington Street: Vehicle vandalized.
3300 block of Great Northern Avenue: Window broken.
2500 block of Murphy Street: Lock cut from storage unit.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle window broken.
2000 block of Carol Ann Court: Vehicle interior damaged.
300 block of Ryman Street: Windows vandalized.
300 block of East Main Street: Front door damaged.
300 block of East Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2500 block of South Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of South Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
100 block of University Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Purses taken from residence.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of West Kent Avenue: Vehicle taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of West Kent Avenue: Furniture taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of West Front Street: Wallet taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at specialty store.
2800 block of Russell Street: Fuel taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
600 block of South Avenue East: Bicycle taken.
4000 Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
3800 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty supply store.
800 block of North Orange Street: Bicycle taken.
500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at convenience store.
400 block of Eddy Avenue: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at Office Supply Store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2200 block of Sherwood Lane: Wrist watch taken.
2400 block of 39th Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at clothing boutique.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Wallet taken.