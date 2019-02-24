Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Feb. 21, 2019

Burglaries

2800 block of Mullan Road: Unlawful entry to Storage Unit.

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

100 block of West Front Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

2000 block of South 11th Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

200 block of Hickory Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Wallet taken from vehicle.

800 block of East Front Street: Snowboards taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Defoe Street: Vehicle parts taken.

2200 block of Benton Avenue: Credit card taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

400 block of West Railroad Street: Vehicle vandalized.

3300 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

900 block of South Avenue West: School property damaged.

200 block of Washington Street: Vehicle vandalized.

3300 block of Great Northern Avenue: Window broken.

2500 block of Murphy Street: Lock cut from storage unit.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Vehicle window broken.

2000 block of Carol Ann Court: Vehicle interior damaged.

300 block of Ryman Street: Windows vandalized.

300 block of East Main Street: Front door damaged.

300 block of East Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

2500 block of South Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

100 block of University Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Purses taken from residence.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of West Kent Avenue: Vehicle taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of West Kent Avenue: Furniture taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of West Front Street: Wallet taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at specialty store.

2800 block of Russell Street: Fuel taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

600 block of South Avenue East: Bicycle taken.

4000 Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

3800 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty supply store.

800 block of North Orange Street: Bicycle taken.

500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at convenience store.

400 block of Eddy Avenue: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at Office Supply Store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2200 block of Sherwood Lane: Wrist watch taken.

2400 block of 39th Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at clothing boutique.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Wallet taken.

