Report in the week of April 18, 2019
Burglaries
1600 block of Agnes Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
1200 block of 34th Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1500 block of Liberty Lane: Unlawful entry to residence.
2300 block of McDonald Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
1721 Defoe Street: Documents/checkbook taken from vehicle.
300 block of Palmer Street: Car parts taken.
600 block of South Avenue East: Trailer license plate taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Briefcase taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Milton Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
600 block of Defoe Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
200 block of East Front Street: Portable electronic device taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Howell Street: Bicycle taken from car rack.
100 block of Apple House Lane: Rolling cargo box taken from vehicle.
100 block of West Main Street: Wallet & cell phone taken from vehicle.
700 block of Longstaff: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken from rack.
1500 block of Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of West Alder Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
800 block of Wyoming Street: Tools taken from vehicle.
200 block of Eddy Avenue: Blanket taken from vehicle.
800 block of Cleveland Street: Sunglasses and a bike light taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
4500 block of Heaven’s Gate: Paint damaged.
1600 block of Ronald Avenue: ‘Lending Library’ vandalized.
900 block of Gerald Avenue: Broken window.
100 block of West Front Street: Broken window.
100 block of Turner Court: Vehicle vandalized.
4000 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2400 block of Nroth Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3200 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of Harrison Street: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of West Greenough Drive: Camp trailer taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
900 block of South Fourth Street West: Wallet taken.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Food taken.
500 block of South Third Street West: Miscellaneous items taken over time.
3800 block of Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Bicycle taken.
5800 block of Skyview Drive: Checkbook taken.
300 block of South First Street West: Rx Meds & headphones taken.
700 block of East Broadway: Two TVs taken.
1200 block of Kensington: Bicycle taken.
400 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting from shipping store.
200 block of Ryman Street: Cell phone taken.
4100 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
3100 block of Old Pond Road: Bicycle taken.
2700 block of North Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from a storage box.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Purse taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
McDonald Avenue/Grant Street: Sandwich board taken.
2500 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycles taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Stoddard Street: Tires taken.
2600 block of Dublin Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of Poplar Street: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Harve Avenue: Handgun taken.
1700 block of Philips Street: Package taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
700 block of Monroe Street: Bicycle taken.