Police

Report in the week of April 18, 2019

Burglaries

1600 block of Agnes Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.

1200 block of 34th Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Unlawful entry to residence.

2300 block of McDonald Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

1721 Defoe Street: Documents/checkbook taken from vehicle.

300 block of Palmer Street: Car parts taken.

600 block of South Avenue East: Trailer license plate taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Briefcase taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Milton Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

600 block of Defoe Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

200 block of East Front Street: Portable electronic device taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Howell Street: Bicycle taken from car rack.

100 block of Apple House Lane: Rolling cargo box taken from vehicle.

100 block of West Main Street: Wallet & cell phone taken from vehicle.

700 block of Longstaff: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

100 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken from rack.

1500 block of Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

100 block of West Alder Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

800 block of Wyoming Street: Tools taken from vehicle.

200 block of Eddy Avenue: Blanket taken from vehicle.

800 block of Cleveland Street: Sunglasses and a bike light taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

4500 block of Heaven’s Gate: Paint damaged.

1600 block of Ronald Avenue: ‘Lending Library’ vandalized.

900 block of Gerald Avenue: Broken window.

100 block of West Front Street: Broken window.

100 block of Turner Court: Vehicle vandalized.

4000 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

2400 block of Nroth Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3200 block of Tina Avenue: Bicycle taken.

1200 block of Harrison Street: Bicycle taken.

1200 block of West Greenough Drive: Camp trailer taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

900 block of South Fourth Street West: Wallet taken.

4800 block of North Reserve Street: Food taken.

500 block of South Third Street West: Miscellaneous items taken over time.

3800 block of Reserve Street: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Cooper Street: Bicycle taken.

5800 block of Skyview Drive: Checkbook taken.

300 block of South First Street West: Rx Meds & headphones taken.

700 block of East Broadway: Two TVs taken.

1200 block of Kensington: Bicycle taken.

400 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting from shipping store.

200 block of Ryman Street: Cell phone taken.

4100 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

3100 block of Old Pond Road: Bicycle taken.

2700 block of North Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from a storage box.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Purse taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

McDonald Avenue/Grant Street: Sandwich board taken.

2500 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycles taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of Stoddard Street: Tires taken.

2600 block of Dublin Street: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of Poplar Street: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Harve Avenue: Handgun taken.

1700 block of Philips Street: Package taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

700 block of Monroe Street: Bicycle taken.

