Report in the week of Nov. 22, 2018
Burglaries
1700 block of Cooley Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
3600 block of Old Highway 93 South: Unlawful entry to business.
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
600 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
700 block of Mount Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
3900 block of North Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Wyoming Street: Power tools taken from vehicle.
3200 block of Russell Street: Skateboard taken from vehicle.
Missoula Area: Documents taken from vehicle.
300 block of Beverly Avenue: Hydration pack taken from vehicle.
700 block of Mount Avenue: Items taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Avenue East: Wallet taken from vehicle.
2000 block of Eaton Street: License plates/documents taken from vehicle.
2600 block of Brooks Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Phillips Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
2200 block of South 12th Street West: Knife taken from vehicle.
200 block of East Front Street: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
200 block of Station Drive: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
2800 block of Stockyard Road: Gasoline taken.
500 block of Eddy Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Graffiti.
200 block of Commerce Street: Graffiti.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Graffiti.
1300 block of West Broadway: Rock thrown through window.
500 block of Plymouth Street: Residence vandalized.
500 block of East Sussex Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
1500 block of Fairview Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
400 block of East Front Street: Small figurine taken from vehicle.
1600 block of West Broadway: Rock thrown through window.
1400 block of West Broadway: Window broken.
1600 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
800 block of Defoe Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
2300 block of Hillview Court: Window shot with BB/Pellet Gun.
1900 block of Montana Street: Rock thrown through vehicle window.
100 block of South Third Street West: Graffiti
200 block of North Garfield Street: Vehicle vandalized.
2600 block of Bunkhouse Place: Vehicles vandalized.
Thefts
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at a casino.
300 block of West Railroad Street: Knives taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
200 block of Woodford Street: Vehicle taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
800 block of Defoe Street: Vehicle taken.
Briggs/Miller Creek Road: ‘Sandwich Board’ taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Laundry taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from clothing store.
200 block of South Sixth Street West: Appliances taken.
100 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.
300 block of West Railroad Street: Jewelry taken.
300 block of South Orange Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of East Main Street: Tools taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
1400 block of South Second Street West: Bicycle taken.
2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Rx Meds taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.