Police

Report in the week of Nov. 22, 2018

Burglaries

1700 block of Cooley Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

3600 block of Old Highway 93 South: Unlawful entry to business.

3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

600 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

700 block of Mount Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

3900 block of North Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Wyoming Street: Power tools taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Russell Street: Skateboard taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: Documents taken from vehicle.

300 block of Beverly Avenue: Hydration pack taken from vehicle.

700 block of Mount Avenue: Items taken from vehicle.

100 block of North Avenue East: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Eaton Street: License plates/documents taken from vehicle.

2600 block of Brooks Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Phillips Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

2200 block of South 12th Street West: Knife taken from vehicle.

200 block of East Front Street: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

200 block of Station Drive: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

2800 block of Stockyard Road: Gasoline taken.

500 block of Eddy Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Graffiti.

200 block of Commerce Street: Graffiti.

200 block of Commerce Street: Graffiti.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Graffiti.

1300 block of West Broadway: Rock thrown through window.

500 block of Plymouth Street: Residence vandalized.

500 block of East Sussex Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

500 block of East Sussex Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

1500 block of Fairview Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

400 block of East Front Street: Small figurine taken from vehicle.

1600 block of West Broadway: Rock thrown through window.

1400 block of West Broadway: Window broken.

1600 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

800 block of Defoe Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

2300 block of Hillview Court: Window shot with BB/Pellet Gun.

1900 block of Montana Street: Rock thrown through vehicle window.

100 block of South Third Street West: Graffiti

600 block of Cregg Lane: Graffiti.

200 block of North Garfield Street: Vehicle vandalized.

2600 block of Bunkhouse Place: Vehicles vandalized.

Thefts

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at a casino.

300 block of West Railroad Street: Knives taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

200 block of Woodford Street: Vehicle taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of Defoe Street: Vehicle taken.

Briggs/Miller Creek Road: ‘Sandwich Board’ taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Laundry taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting from clothing store.

200 block of South Sixth Street West: Appliances taken.

100 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.

300 block of West Railroad Street: Jewelry taken.

300 block of South Orange Street: Bicycle taken.

100 block of East Main Street: Tools taken.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

1400 block of South Second Street West: Bicycle taken.

2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Rx Meds taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

