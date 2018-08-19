Report in the week ending August 16, 2018
Burglaries
400 block of North Avenue West: Unlawful entry to garage.
300 block of University Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage, bicycle taken.
7000 block of Uncle Robert Lane: Cell phone/Wallet taken from residence.
3800 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
3000 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage units.
2000 block of South Sixth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
500 block of West Alder Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
600 block of Hastings Avenue: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
400 block of Daily Avenue: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3400 block of South Avenue: Wallet & cell phone taken from vehicle.
400 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
500 block of East Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1900 block of South 13th Street West: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
3400 block of South Third Street West: Generator taken from pick-up bed.
2400 block of 55th Street: Computer/Camera Lenses taken from vehicle.
300 block of University Avenue: Headphones taken from vehicle.
700 block of Schilling Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
500 block of South Second Street West: Backpack taken from vehicle.
200 block of West Main Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
300 block of South Avenue West: Helmet taken from vehicle.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
4900 block of Reserve Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
Willowbrook Lane: Golf clubs taken from vehicle.
Columbine Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
900 block of Royal Pines Court: Wallet & sports equipment taken from vehicle.
700 block of Jackson Street: Coolers containing alcohol taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Burlington Avenue: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
800 block of West Sussex: Spare change taken from vehicle.
3000 block of Washburn Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Car parts taken.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle headlight damaged.
1800 block of Mansfield Avenue: Window broken.
Hilda/South Fifth Street East: Lug nuts loosened on vehicle.
400 block of South Second Street West: Rock thrown through window.
1700 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle tire flattened.
1400 block of Washburn Street: Vehicle damaged.
2900 block of Expo Parkway: Vehicle tires slashed.
2200 block of South Seventh Street West: Gunshot through unoccupied residence.
3500 block of West Broadway: Vending machine vandalized.
2600 block of Willow Wood Court: Vehicle window broken out.
Thefts
2300 block of Reserve Street: Motorized Cart taken.
1900 block of North Avenue: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3200 block of Eaton Street: Vehicle taken.
300 block of East Main Street: Vehicle taken.
100 block of South Avenue West: Credit Card taken.
900 block of Cregg Lane: Bicycle seat taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of North Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2400 block of 39th Street: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3400 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.
1100 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken.
1300 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.
1400 block of Russell Street: Generator taken.
100 block of Beverly Avenue: Cell phone taken.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: No pay for consumed food.
3800 block of Reserve Street: Credit Card taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3000 block of Russell Street: Vehicle taken.
1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.
Kim Williams Trail: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of Reserve Street: Rx Meds taken.
3300 block of Brooks Street: Jewelry taken.
1800 block of South Avenue: Bicycle taken.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.
2300 block of South Third Street West: Rented van not returned.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2420 North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: No payment for consumed food/drink.
300 block of Benton Avenue: Bicycle taken.
100 block of Madison Street: Bicycle parts taken.
3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Rx Meds taken.
1100 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Bags of ice taken from convenience store.
700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Tires and a ‘dolly’ taken from loading dock.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2300 block of Hillview Court: Lawn sprinkler taken.