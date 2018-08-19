Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police

Report in the week ending August 16, 2018

Burglaries

400 block of North Avenue West: Unlawful entry to garage.

300 block of University Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage, bicycle taken.

7000 block of Uncle Robert Lane: Cell phone/Wallet taken from residence.

3800 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.

3000 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage units.

2000 block of South Sixth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.

500 block of West Alder Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

600 block of Hastings Avenue: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

400 block of Daily Avenue: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3400 block of South Avenue: Wallet & cell phone taken from vehicle.

400 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

500 block of East Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1900 block of South 13th Street West: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

3400 block of South Third Street West: Generator taken from pick-up bed.

2400 block of 55th Street: Computer/Camera Lenses taken from vehicle.

300 block of University Avenue: Headphones taken from vehicle.

700 block of Schilling Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

500 block of South Second Street West: Backpack taken from vehicle.

200 block of West Main Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

300 block of South Avenue West: Helmet taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

4900 block of Reserve Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

Willowbrook Lane: Golf clubs taken from vehicle.

Columbine Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

900 block of Royal Pines Court: Wallet & sports equipment taken from vehicle.

700 block of Jackson Street: Coolers containing alcohol taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Burlington Avenue: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

800 block of West Sussex: Spare change taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Washburn Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Car parts taken.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Vehicle headlight damaged.

1800 block of Mansfield Avenue: Window broken.

Hilda/South Fifth Street East: Lug nuts loosened on vehicle.

400 block of South Second Street West: Rock thrown through window.

1700 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle tire flattened.

1400 block of Washburn Street: Vehicle damaged.

2900 block of Expo Parkway: Vehicle tires slashed.

2200 block of South Seventh Street West: Gunshot through unoccupied residence.

3500 block of West Broadway: Vending machine vandalized.

2600 block of Willow Wood Court: Vehicle window broken out.

Thefts

2300 block of Reserve Street: Motorized Cart taken.

1900 block of North Avenue: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3200 block of Eaton Street: Vehicle taken.

300 block of East Main Street: Vehicle taken.

100 block of South Avenue West: Credit Card taken.

900 block of Cregg Lane: Bicycle seat taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Russell Street: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of North Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2400 block of 39th Street: Bicycle taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3400 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.

1100 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken.

1300 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle taken.

1400 block of Russell Street: Generator taken.

100 block of Beverly Avenue: Cell phone taken.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: No pay for consumed food.

3800 block of Reserve Street: Credit Card taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3000 block of Russell Street: Vehicle taken.

1500 block of Toole Avenue: Shoplifting at convenience store.

Kim Williams Trail: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of Reserve Street: Rx Meds taken.

3300 block of Brooks Street: Jewelry taken.

1800 block of South Avenue: Bicycle taken.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at casino.

2300 block of South Third Street West: Rented van not returned.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2420 North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: No payment for consumed food/drink.

300 block of Benton Avenue: Bicycle taken.

100 block of Madison Street: Bicycle parts taken.

3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Rx Meds taken.

1100 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Bags of ice taken from convenience store.

700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Tires and a ‘dolly’ taken from loading dock.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2300 block of Hillview Court: Lawn sprinkler taken.

