Police

Report in the week of Dec. 20, 2018

Burglaries

700 block of Turner Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of East Main Street: Unlawful entry to business.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

900 block of Rodgers Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.

200 block of East Front Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Sherwood Street: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Park Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

400 block of McLeod Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet and cell phone taken from vehicle.

2400 block of Leo Avenue: Audio tapes taken from vehicle.

600 block of West Beckwith Avenue East: Binoculars taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2600 block of Radio Way: Vehicle tires slashed.

700 block of West Broadway: Vehicle windshield vandalized.

700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Entry door damaged.

400 block of Strand Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

800 block of West Central Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

800 block of Toole Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

3700 block of England Boulevard: Vehicle windshield vandalized.

2100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Window broken.

200 block of East Front Street: Vehicle window broken.

200 block of Grant Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

Lacota Drive: Cash taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of Russell Street: Wallet taken.

400 block of King Street: Winter boots taken.

2510 Reserve Street: Shoplifting from department store.

1200 block of 34th Street: Lawn furniture taken.

100 block of West Spruce: Shoplifting at liquor store.

700 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Keys taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

100 block of Pinehurst Court: Precious metal taken.

300 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken.

600 block of West Sussex Avenue: Bicycle taken.

400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

3300 block of Great Northern Avenue: Wallet and Cell Phone taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Cell phone taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at Sporting Goods Store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at a department store.

2600 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

100 block of North Grant Street: Bicycle taken.

100 block of East Spruce Street: Cell phone taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

