Report in the week of Dec. 20, 2018
Burglaries
700 block of Turner Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
100 block of East Main Street: Unlawful entry to business.
3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
900 block of Rodgers Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.
200 block of East Front Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
1400 block of Sherwood Street: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
3200 block of Park Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
400 block of McLeod Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet and cell phone taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Leo Avenue: Audio tapes taken from vehicle.
600 block of West Beckwith Avenue East: Binoculars taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2600 block of Radio Way: Vehicle tires slashed.
700 block of West Broadway: Vehicle windshield vandalized.
700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Entry door damaged.
400 block of Strand Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
800 block of West Central Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
800 block of Toole Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
3700 block of England Boulevard: Vehicle windshield vandalized.
2100 block of South Higgins Avenue: Window broken.
200 block of East Front Street: Vehicle window broken.
200 block of Grant Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
Lacota Drive: Cash taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of Russell Street: Wallet taken.
400 block of King Street: Winter boots taken.
2510 Reserve Street: Shoplifting from department store.
1200 block of 34th Street: Lawn furniture taken.
100 block of West Spruce: Shoplifting at liquor store.
700 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Keys taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
100 block of Pinehurst Court: Precious metal taken.
300 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken.
600 block of West Sussex Avenue: Bicycle taken.
400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
3300 block of Great Northern Avenue: Wallet and Cell Phone taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Cell phone taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at Sporting Goods Store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at a department store.
2600 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
100 block of North Grant Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of East Spruce Street: Cell phone taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.