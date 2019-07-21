{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of July 18, 2019

Burglaries

200 block of Bentley Park Loop: Unlawful entry to garage.

300 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

300 block of West Front Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1600 block of South 11th Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

3600 block of Clark Fork Drive: Unlawful entry to Storage Unit.

2100 block of Collins Lane: Unlawful entry to garage.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

300 block of Kiwanis Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

3800 block of Mullan Road: Purse taken from vehicle.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Firearm taken from vehicle.

100 block of Pattee Street: Car cover taken.

3600 block of Brooks Street: Stereo/Speakers taken from vehicle.

500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Climbing gear taken from vehicle.

300 block of University Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Creekwood Road: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Sherwood Street: Vehicle tires taken.

600 block of East Central Avenue: Firearm/bank bag taken from vehicle.

100 block of Erika Court: Bike rack taken.

400 block of Daly Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

4300 block of 23rd Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.

600 block of South Fourth Street West: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1100 block of Montana Street: Fuel siphoned.

400 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle license plates taken.

200 block of South Sixth Street West: Vehicle license plate taken.

100 block of North Avenue East: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Dublin Street: Bicycle parts taken.

Criminal Mischief

3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle “keyed.”

1200 block of Phillips Street: Keypad damaged.

1000 block of Cleveland Street: School Bus vandalized.

700 block of Hastings Avenue: Vehicle “keyed.”

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Graffiti.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Vehicle tires slashed.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Building vandalized.

200 block of Livingston Avenue: Vehicle interior damaged.

400 block of South Fourth Street West: Front door damaged.

Thefts

600 block of Cregg Lane: Cell phone taken.

7000 block of Uncle Robert Way: Vehicle taken.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Bicycle taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

100 block of Pattee Street: Vehicle taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

900 block of North Orange Street: Wallet taken.

300 block of East Front Street: Bicycle taken.

500 block of North California Street: Fanny pack/contents taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Bicycle taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Two-way radio taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty store.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Fishing gear taken.

3400 block of South Avenue West: Miscellaneous items taken.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Knife taken from backpack.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.

1000 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Cell phone taken.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0