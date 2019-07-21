Report in the week of July 18, 2019
Burglaries
200 block of Bentley Park Loop: Unlawful entry to garage.
300 block of West Central Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
300 block of West Front Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1600 block of South 11th Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
3600 block of Clark Fork Drive: Unlawful entry to Storage Unit.
2100 block of Collins Lane: Unlawful entry to garage.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
300 block of Kiwanis Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
3800 block of Mullan Road: Purse taken from vehicle.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Firearm taken from vehicle.
100 block of Pattee Street: Car cover taken.
3600 block of Brooks Street: Stereo/Speakers taken from vehicle.
500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Climbing gear taken from vehicle.
300 block of University Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Creekwood Road: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1700 block of Sherwood Street: Vehicle tires taken.
600 block of East Central Avenue: Firearm/bank bag taken from vehicle.
100 block of Erika Court: Bike rack taken.
400 block of Daly Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
4300 block of 23rd Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
600 block of South Fourth Street West: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1100 block of Montana Street: Fuel siphoned.
400 block of Ryman Street: Vehicle license plates taken.
200 block of South Sixth Street West: Vehicle license plate taken.
100 block of North Avenue East: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2700 block of Dublin Street: Bicycle parts taken.
Criminal Mischief
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle “keyed.”
1200 block of Phillips Street: Keypad damaged.
1000 block of Cleveland Street: School Bus vandalized.
700 block of Hastings Avenue: Vehicle “keyed.”
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Graffiti.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Vehicle tires slashed.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Building vandalized.
200 block of Livingston Avenue: Vehicle interior damaged.
400 block of South Fourth Street West: Front door damaged.
Thefts
600 block of Cregg Lane: Cell phone taken.
7000 block of Uncle Robert Way: Vehicle taken.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Bicycle taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
100 block of Pattee Street: Vehicle taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
900 block of North Orange Street: Wallet taken.
300 block of East Front Street: Bicycle taken.
500 block of North California Street: Fanny pack/contents taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Bicycle taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Two-way radio taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at beauty store.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Fishing gear taken.
3400 block of South Avenue West: Miscellaneous items taken.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Knife taken from backpack.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Cell phone taken.