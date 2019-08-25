Report in the week of Aug. 22, 2019
Burglaries
100 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.
1100 block of Helen Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of River Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
3100 block of South Avenue West: Unlawful entry to school.
4400 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to business.
3600 block of Clark Fork Way: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2600 block of Industry Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Camera taken from vehicle.
300 block of West Spruce Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
500 block of North Avenue East: License plate taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Palmer Street: Tools taken from trailer.
400 block of Madison Street: Sunglasses/keys taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Fairview Avenue: Sunglasses/checkbook taken from vehicle.
2500 block of Brooks Street: Game system taken from vehicle.
400 block of University Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
5000 block of Grizzly Court: Golf Clubs taken from vehicle.
1800 block of South 13th Street West: Computer laptop taken from vehicle.
1400 block of South First Street West: Documents taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Benton Avenue: Work-out gear taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Harve Avenue: Battery taken from trailer.
700 block of Turner Street: Firearms taken from vehicle.
1300 block of South First Street West: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Rugs taken from vehicle.
2000 block of 36th Street: Checkbook taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Clark Fork Lane: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2500 block of South Third Street West: License plate tags taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
800 block of Wyoming Street: Window broken.
3400 block of Captain Rawn Way: Lock on entry door, broken.
4700 block of Christian Drive: Vehicle vandalized.
3700 block of Kingsbury Place: Residence vandalized.
100 block of West Broadway: Window broken.
2400 block of Brooks Street: Garden vandalized.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Window broken.
700 block of Cregg Lane: Vehicle windows broken.
1800 block of South Second Street West: Window vandalized.
7700 block of Grant Creek Road: Broken window.
200 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
3100 block of South Avenue: Vehicle window broken.
Thefts
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Wallet taken.
1800 block of South Seventh Street West: Statue and lawn ornament taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting from department store.
200 block of West Pine Street: Bags taken.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1200 block of Kemp Street: Cash taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1200 block of South First Street West: Bicycle taken.
200 block of West Pine Street: Article of clothing taken.
200 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
900 block of South First Street West: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Fuel taken.
700 block of Longstaff Street: Bicycles taken.
1300 block of East Broadway: Outdoor furniture cushions taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
700 block of Howell Street: ATV taken.
500 block of South Third Street West: Bicycle taken.
4800 block of Chesapeake Way: Hover boards/go-cart taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a sporting goods store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4700 block of Highway 10 West: Trailer taken.
3000 block of Rattlesnake Drive: Cash taken from purse.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4500 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at farm and ranch store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Cash taken from wallet.
800 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a sporting goods store.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
100 block of West Alder Street: Keys taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.