Report in the week of Sept. 19, 2019
Burglaries
2000 block of South Ninth Street West. Burglary to residence.
500 block of East Pine Street. Sporting equipment stolen from residence.
700 block of South Seventh Street West. Adult female arrested for entering house and assaulting resident.
600 block of High View Way. Generators stolen from garage.
Theft from Vehicles
700 block of Beverly Avenue. Items stolen from vehicle.
North Orange Street/West Pine Street. Vice stolen from vehicle.
2700 block of Briggs Street. License plate stolen off vehicle.
3100 block of Bancroft Street. Purse stolen from vehicle.
100 block of North Second Street West. Fly reels stolen from vehicle.
4900 block of Storehouse Way. Miscellaneous items stolen from trailer.
300 block of East Front Street. Adult male and female arrested for thefts from vehicles.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue. Backpack stolen from vehicle.
3800 block of Russell Street. Purse stolen out of vehicle.
Peggy Lane/D’Orazi. Tools stolen from work trailer.
Criminal Mischief
400 block of West Pine Street. AC unit broken.
Carriage Way. Vehicle scratched and damaged.
2000 block of South Seventh Street West. Vehicle at residence damaged.
2700 block of Mount Avenue. Tires on vehicle damaged.
400 block of Woodford Street. Graffiti spray painted on vehicle.
500 block of North Higgins Avenue. Rocks thrown at vehicle, causing damage.
2300 block of Harve Avenue. Two windows of vehicle broken.
100 block of West Main Street. Unknown person urinated on vehicle and broke gas cover.
2800 block of Harmony Court. Mailbox knocked over.
100 block of South Travois. Window to trailer house broken.
You have free articles remaining.
North Higgins Avenue/West Broadway. Adult male charged for breaking windshield and denting hood of vehicle.
4700 block of Calistoga Lane. Door panel in vehicle broken off.
Thefts
100 block of West Main Street. Vehicle stolen from parking garage.
200 block of Connell Avenue. Firearm stolen from residence.
1000 block of East Broadway. Shoplifting of alcohol.
5300 block of Grant Creek Road. Shoplifting at convenience store.
2900 block of Brooks Street. Food items stolen.
2000 block of Brooks Street. Alcohol stolen from convenience store.
3100 block of Clark Street. Wallet stolen.
300 block of Kiwanis Street. Blue Dawes road bike stolen from residence.
2000 block of Brooks Street. Shoplifting of food and alcohol from convenience store.
2100 block of Stephens Avenue. Purse stolen from bar.
2000 block of Brooks Street. Food stolen from convenience store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South. Vehicle stolen. Adult male arrested in Billings for the theft.
1500 block of Cooley Street. Money stolen out of wallet.
1000 block of West Pine Street. Dark blue Surly road bike stolen.
Missoula area. Jewelry stolen from vehicle.
2900 block of Brooks Street. Silver bicycle stolen.
800 block of East Broadway. Wallet stolen from restaurant.
3400 block of Tina Avenue. Grey 1991 Chevrolet truck stolen.
1600 block of Russell Street. Cell phone stolen from casino.
200 block of East Main Street. Security camera stolen from business.
600 block of East Broadway. Credit card stolen.
500 block of Blaine Street. Blue Schwinn vintage bike stolen from residence.
1100 block of West Broadway. Black Giant mountain bike stolen from shelter.
1400 block of Montana Street. Demo plates stolen from business.
200 block of East Front Street. Clothing stolen from business.