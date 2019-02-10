Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Feb. 7, 2019

Burglaries

2200 block of West Foothills Drive: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Outdoor equipment taken from vehicle.

1400 block of East Broadway: Purse taken from vehicle.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Jacket taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Jacket taken from vehicle.

1900 block of Montana Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1700 block of West Kent Street: Rifle/backpack taken from vehicle.

100 block of West Main Street: Gym bag taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

1300 block of Sherwood Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

600 block of North Second Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Headlamp taken from vehicle.

700 block of Defoe Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Brooks Street: Purse taken.

Criminal Mischief

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1400 block of East Broadway: Tires slashed.

3000 block of Garfield Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1400 block of East Broadway: Tire slashed.

5200 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle windows broken.

1900 block of South Avenue West: Windshield shattered.

100 block of East Bickford: Hole punched in door.

Thefts

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at a Novelty Store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

5200 block of Airway Boulevard: Money taken from bank bag.

6200 block of Expressway: Water jugs taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

500 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken.

100 block of South Third Street West: Wallet taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of North Higgins: Vehicle taken.

2000 block of West Central Avenue: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken.

2100 block of Mullan Road: Water heater taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Jacket taken.

1500 block of Wyoming Street: Purse taken.

1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of Gerald Avenue: Shoes taken.

2600 block of Russell Street: Cell phone taken.



2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

