Report in the week of Feb. 7, 2019
Burglaries
2200 block of West Foothills Drive: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Outdoor equipment taken from vehicle.
1400 block of East Broadway: Purse taken from vehicle.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Jacket taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Jacket taken from vehicle.
1900 block of Montana Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.
1700 block of West Kent Street: Rifle/backpack taken from vehicle.
100 block of West Main Street: Gym bag taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
1300 block of Sherwood Street: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
600 block of North Second Street West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South Fifth Street West: Headlamp taken from vehicle.
700 block of Defoe Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Brooks Street: Purse taken.
Criminal Mischief
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1400 block of East Broadway: Tires slashed.
3000 block of Garfield Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1400 block of East Broadway: Tire slashed.
5200 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle windows broken.
1900 block of South Avenue West: Windshield shattered.
100 block of East Bickford: Hole punched in door.
Thefts
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at a Novelty Store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
5200 block of Airway Boulevard: Money taken from bank bag.
6200 block of Expressway: Water jugs taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
500 block of South Sixth Street West: Bicycle taken.
100 block of South Third Street West: Wallet taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of North Higgins: Vehicle taken.
2000 block of West Central Avenue: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken.
2100 block of Mullan Road: Water heater taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Jacket taken.
1500 block of Wyoming Street: Purse taken.
1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Gerald Avenue: Shoes taken.
2600 block of Russell Street: Cell phone taken.
2600 block of Russell Street: Cell phone taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.