Police

Report in the week of March 7, 2019

Burglaries

300 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

900 block of Phillips: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.

2000 block of West Broadway: Firearm taken from vehicle.

3900 block of O’Leary Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Tire chains & clothing taken from vehicle.

4500 block of North Reserve Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

1700 block of Montana Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

400 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1700 block of West Sussex: Vehicle vandalized.

1700 block of Cooley Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

1300 block of Washburn Street: Residence ‘egged’.

5700 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of West Broadway: Window vandalized.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Car windshield vandalized.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

100 block of West Broadway: Computer tablet taken from purse.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Wallet taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1700 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

500 block of South Higgins Avenue: Consumed food not paid for.

800 block of East Broadway: Cell phone taken.

3800 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at Warehouse store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of West Broadway: Casino machine cash box taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1700 block of Russell Street: Unauthorized transaction at ATM.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting from grocery store.

3800 block of Mullan Road: Alcohol taken.

2900 block of St. Thomas Drive: Purse taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

