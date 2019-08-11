Report in the week of Aug. 8, 2019
Burglaries
400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to residence.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to business.
5000 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to storage units.
1300 block of South Fifth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
300 block of Eddy Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
500 block of Connell Avenue: Cash taken from vehicle.
500 block of South Fifth Street West: Binoculars/Knife taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Rodgers Street: Gas card taken from vehicle.
600 block of Brooks Street: Briefcase/laptop computer taken from vehicle.
500 block of East Central Avenue: Loose change/keys taken from vehicle.
300 block of East Central Avenue: Loose change taken from vehicle.
900 block of South Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3400 block of Eldora Lane: Firearm taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Southpointe Drive: Firearm taken from vehicle.
300 block of Burlington Avenue: Laptop Computer/Blueray Player taken.
3900 block of O’Leary Street: Stereo taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Avenue East: iPod taken.
300 block of Woodford Street: Camping gear taken from vehicle.
4300 block of Bordeaux Boulevard: Wallet/firearm taken from vehicle.
400 block of North Avenue East: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2400 block of West Broadway: Jewelry taken from vehicle.
1900 block of Hollis Street: Backpacks taken from vehicle.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: License plate taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
300 block of East Main Street: Vending machine vandalized.
800 block of West Central Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
1200 block of South Third Street West: Doors vandalized.
2200 block of Benton Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
400 block of Ryman Street: Graffiti.
1500 block of Russell Street: Vehicle window broken out.
200 block of Trade Street: Fence damaged.
300 block of East Main Street: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of Expressway: Hotel room vandalized.
1100 block of West Broadway: Hole punched in wall.
1000 block of East Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
3600 block of Lower Lincoln Hills Drive: Vehicle vandalized.
Riverfront Trail: Graffiti.
100 block of North California Street: Vehicle vandalized.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Graffiti.
900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Window vandalized.
Thefts
100 block of Pattee Street: Bicycles taken.
1900 block of River Road: “Cat Trap” taken.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of Levasseur Street: Bicycle taken.
300 block of Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1000 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.
3300 block of Brooks Street: Credit card taken.
900 block of North Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
200 block of East Spruce Street: Key taken.
1400 block of South Second Street West: Purse taken.
100 block of Ryman Street: Alcohol taken.
Reserve Street/North Avenue West: Trailer taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
5300 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle taken.
6500 block of Linda Vista Boulevard: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone/Prescription medications taken.
2300 block of Palmer Street: Platter taken.
4500 block of N. Reserve Street: Shoplifting at farm supply store.
700 block of East Travois: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of South 12th Street West: Outdoor furniture taken.
2300 block of 55th Street: Credit Card taken.
1400 block of East Broadway: Mail taken.
500 block of North California Street: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of Caras Drive: Cell phone taken.
2901 Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3600 block of American Way: Prescription medications taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
100 block of South Travois: Delivered package taken.
South 10th Street West/Johnson Street: Wallet taken.
500 block of North California Street: Propane heater taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
1600 block of West Central Avenue: Rafts taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cash taken from purse.
1700 block of Sherwood Street: Firearm taken.
2300 block of Harve Avenue: Vehicle taken.
4800 block of Bordeaux Boulevard: Locks removed from trailer.
1200 block of Sherwood Street: Prescription medications/cash taken from residence.
400 block of Eddy Avenue: Delivery package taken.
2700 block of Winding Trails Drive: Bicycle taken.
300 block of Ryman Street: Bicycle taken.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting from a clothing store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Jewelry/Computer taken.
3800 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Spruce Street: Bicycle parts taken.
100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.