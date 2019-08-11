{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene
Prathaan

Report in the week of Aug. 8, 2019

Burglaries

400 block of South Fifth Street East: Unlawful entry to residence.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to business.

5000 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to storage units.

1300 block of South Fifth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.

Theft from Vehicles

300 block of Eddy Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

500 block of Connell Avenue: Cash taken from vehicle.

500 block of South Fifth Street West: Binoculars/Knife taken from vehicle.

1800 block of Rodgers Street: Gas card taken from vehicle.

600 block of Brooks Street: Briefcase/laptop computer taken from vehicle.

500 block of East Central Avenue: Loose change/keys taken from vehicle.

300 block of East Central Avenue: Loose change taken from vehicle.

900 block of South Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3400 block of Eldora Lane: Firearm taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Southpointe Drive: Firearm taken from vehicle.

300 block of Burlington Avenue: Laptop Computer/Blueray Player taken.

3900 block of O’Leary Street: Stereo taken from vehicle.

100 block of North Avenue East: iPod taken.

300 block of Woodford Street: Camping gear taken from vehicle.

4300 block of Bordeaux Boulevard: Wallet/firearm taken from vehicle.

400 block of North Avenue East: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2400 block of West Broadway: Jewelry taken from vehicle.

1900 block of Hollis Street: Backpacks taken from vehicle.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

300 block of East Main Street: Vending machine vandalized.

800 block of West Central Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

1200 block of South Third Street West: Doors vandalized.

2200 block of Benton Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

400 block of Ryman Street: Graffiti.

1500 block of Russell Street: Vehicle window broken out.

200 block of Trade Street: Fence damaged.

300 block of East Main Street: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of Expressway: Hotel room vandalized.

1100 block of West Broadway: Hole punched in wall.

1000 block of East Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

3600 block of Lower Lincoln Hills Drive: Vehicle vandalized.

Riverfront Trail: Graffiti.

100 block of North California Street: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Graffiti.

900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Window vandalized.

Thefts

100 block of Pattee Street: Bicycles taken.

1900 block of River Road: “Cat Trap” taken.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of Levasseur Street: Bicycle taken.

300 block of Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1000 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.

3300 block of Brooks Street: Credit card taken.

900 block of North Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

200 block of East Spruce Street: Key taken.

1400 block of South Second Street West: Purse taken.

100 block of Ryman Street: Alcohol taken.

Reserve Street/North Avenue West: Trailer taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

5300 block of Grant Creek Road: Vehicle taken.

6500 block of Linda Vista Boulevard: Vehicle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone/Prescription medications taken.

2300 block of Palmer Street: Platter taken.

4500 block of N. Reserve Street: Shoplifting at farm supply store.

700 block of East Travois: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of South 12th Street West: Outdoor furniture taken.

2300 block of 55th Street: Credit Card taken.

1400 block of East Broadway: Mail taken.

500 block of North California Street: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of Caras Drive: Cell phone taken.

2901 Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3600 block of American Way: Prescription medications taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

100 block of South Travois: Delivered package taken.

South 10th Street West/Johnson Street: Wallet taken.

500 block of North California Street: Propane heater taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

1600 block of West Central Avenue: Rafts taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cash taken from purse.

1700 block of Sherwood Street: Firearm taken.

2300 block of Harve Avenue: Vehicle taken.

4800 block of Bordeaux Boulevard: Locks removed from trailer.

1200 block of Sherwood Street: Prescription medications/cash taken from residence.

400 block of Eddy Avenue: Delivery package taken.

2700 block of Winding Trails Drive: Bicycle taken.

300 block of Ryman Street: Bicycle taken.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting from a clothing store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Jewelry/Computer taken.

3800 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Spruce Street: Bicycle parts taken.

100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.

