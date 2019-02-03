Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Jan. 31, 2019

Burglaries

3600 block of Brooks St: Unlawful entry to business.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.

1900 block of North Ave. W: Unlawful entry to a church.

900 block of Huntington Pl: Unlawful entry to residence.

600 block of Eaton St: Unlawful entry to residence.

2500 block of Murphy St: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

3600 block of Mullan Rd: Purse taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Wyoming St: Snowboard taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Radio Wy: Two car batteries taken.

2000 block of Kemp St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

100 block of Willow Ridge Ct: License plates taken from vehicle.

300 block of E. Front St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1700 block of W. Broadway: Firearm taken from vehicle.

1500 block of S. 14th St. W: Electronics taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Cooper St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3000 block of Paxson St: Tire chains taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Cooper St: Car battery taken from vehicle.

100 block of North Ave W: Spare change taken from vehicle.

2000 block of Cooper St: Tools taken from vehicle.

Garfield St/South Ave W: Backpack taken.

300 block of E. Front St: Unlawful entry to vehicle.

300 block of E. Front St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: Tools taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

600 block of W. Broadway: Window smashed.

900 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of S. 5th St. E: Vehicle vandalized.

600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Business door vandalized.

1500 block of Cooley St: Vehicle vandalized.

1700 block of Sherwood St: Tree vandalized.

800 block of Cottonwood St: Vehicle vandalized.

1000 block of Defoe St: Vehicle window broken.

4600 block of Orchard Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of N. Russell: Hole cut in fence.

2100 block of W. Sussex Ave: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of W. Alder St: Bathroom door damaged.

Thefts

2900 block of O’Shaughnesy St: Jewelry taken.

2200 block of S. 12th St. W: Game system taken.

800 block of Strand Ave: Rental vehicle not returned.

2700 block of Schilling St: Game system taken.

2200 block of Mullan Rd: Cell phone taken.

3000 block of Brooks St: Construction tools taken.

1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Laptop computer taken.

1000 block of E. Broadway: Cell phone taken.

100 block of W. Spruce St: Cash taken from account.

1900 block of South Ave. W: Shoplifting at clothing store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1200 block of Grant St: Vehicle taken.

900 block of Johnson St: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at a department store.

700 block of Monroe St: Bicycle taken.

800 block of Spartan Dr: Shovel taken.

700 block of Palmer St: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Liberty Ln: Vehicle taken.

2900 block of W. Broadway: Motorcycle taken.

6200 block of St. Thomas Dr: Firearm taken.

3100 block of Paxson St: Vehicle taken.

600 block of Cregg Ln: Wallet taken.

300 block of E. Broadway: Guitar accessories taken.

1600 block of Russell St: Shoplifting from convenience store.

5100 block of E. Harrier: Trailer taken.

3600 block of American Way: Theft of service (electricity).

100 block of W. Main St: Vehicle taken.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

3300 block of Brooks St: Cell phone taken.

600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Shoplifting at convenience store.

500 block of S. Catlin St: Bicycle taken.

800 block of W. Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

