Police

Report in the week March 21, 2019

Burglaries

1500 block of Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3000 block of Queen Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

Theft from Vehicles

100 block of West Main Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

100 block of West Main Street: Gasoline taken.

2100 block of Bow Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

100 block of Bank Street: Cell phone taken.

1400 block of South Fourth Street West: Wallet taken from vehicle.

100 block of Inez Street: Jackets and credit card taken from vehicle.

South 11th Street/Garfield Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

1800 block of South 14th Street West: Small miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1900 block of South 12th Street West: Miscellaneous tools taken from vehicle.

100 block of Turner Ct: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1700 block of South 13th Street West: Hunting/Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

1100 block of Montana Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

200 block of South Easy Street: Loose change taken from vehicle.

3000 block of South Higgins Avenue: License plates taken from vehicle.

900 block of Longstaff Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

100 block of Bank Street: Gas tank damaged on vehicle.

300 block of East Front Street: Grafitti.

1400 block of West Broadway: Motel room damaged.

1400 block of Van Buren Street: Mail destroyed.

4600 block of Brisbane Place: Vehicle tires slashed.

2300 block of 55th Street: Motorcycle vandalized.

Thefts

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

4000 block of Russell Street: Scooters taken from front porch.

1400 block of Defoe Street: Coffee taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.

900 block of Pullman Street: Engine parts taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3420 Mullan Road: Shoplifting from liquor store.

800 block of Rollins Street: Wallet taken.

200 block of Eddy Avenue: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

200 block of Ryman Street: Purse taken.

3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at electronics store.

1800 block of Sherwood Street: Football Jersey taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Cash taken from wallet.

300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

300 block of South Fourth Street West: Trailer taken.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.

500 block of Woodford Street: Bicycle taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of South 14th Street West: Bicycle parts taken.

