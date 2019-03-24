Report in the week March 21, 2019
Burglaries
1500 block of Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
3000 block of Queen Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
100 block of West Main Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of West Main Street: Gasoline taken.
2100 block of Bow Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
100 block of Bank Street: Cell phone taken.
1400 block of South Fourth Street West: Wallet taken from vehicle.
100 block of Inez Street: Jackets and credit card taken from vehicle.
South 11th Street/Garfield Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
1800 block of South 14th Street West: Small miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1900 block of South 12th Street West: Miscellaneous tools taken from vehicle.
100 block of Turner Ct: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1700 block of South 13th Street West: Hunting/Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
1100 block of Montana Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
200 block of South Easy Street: Loose change taken from vehicle.
3000 block of South Higgins Avenue: License plates taken from vehicle.
900 block of Longstaff Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
100 block of Bank Street: Gas tank damaged on vehicle.
300 block of East Front Street: Grafitti.
1400 block of West Broadway: Motel room damaged.
1400 block of Van Buren Street: Mail destroyed.
4600 block of Brisbane Place: Vehicle tires slashed.
2300 block of 55th Street: Motorcycle vandalized.
Thefts
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
4000 block of Russell Street: Scooters taken from front porch.
1400 block of Defoe Street: Coffee taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Cell phone taken.
900 block of Pullman Street: Engine parts taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3420 Mullan Road: Shoplifting from liquor store.
800 block of Rollins Street: Wallet taken.
200 block of Eddy Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
200 block of Ryman Street: Purse taken.
3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at electronics store.
1800 block of Sherwood Street: Football Jersey taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Cash taken from wallet.
300 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
300 block of South Fourth Street West: Trailer taken.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
500 block of Woodford Street: Bicycle taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of South 14th Street West: Bicycle parts taken.