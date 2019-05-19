{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week ending May 16, 2019

Burglaries

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

4600 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.

1700 block of Kensington Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

2700 block of Park Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

100 block of North Third Street West: Code Reader/Adaptor taken from vehicle.

West Railroad/Woody Street: License plate taken from vehicle.

1400 block of Toole Avenue: ‘Echo’ Dot taken from vehicle.

700 block of South First Street West: Cell phone/Wallet taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Washburn Street: Vehicle license plate taken.

100 block of Benton Avenue: Contents of Trailer taken.

1100 block of Reserve Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1300 block of East Broadway: License plate taken from vehicle.

100 block of Kensington Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.

800 block of Stephens Avenue: Drone taken from vehicle.

200 block of Mary Avenue: Multiple items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of South 14th Street West: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

100 block of Camelot Court: Purse taken from vehicle.

1100 block of West Greenough Drive: Rx Meds & sweatshirt taken from vehicle.

100 block of South Fifth Street West: License plate taken from vehicle.

800 block of Stephens Avenue: Purse taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1600 block of Montana Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Ronald Ave/Connell Avenue: Street sign damaged.

700 block of West Spruce Street: Window broken.

5600 block of Gharrett Street: Residence vandalized.

4800 block of Jaiden Lane: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of Charlo Court: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of Russell Street: Vehicle gas tank damaged.

100 block of North Johnson Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1800 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of North First Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

500 block of West Kent Street: Lawn mower taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

900 block of Wyoming Street: Plants taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at optical store.

900 block of Kensington Avenue: Shoplifting at second hand clothing store.

100 block of Caras Drive: Backpack taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

4200 block of Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.

4700 block of Montrose Drive: Firearm taken from residence.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

3500 block of Mullan Rpad: Shoplifting at department store.

4600 block of Monticello Place: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

100 block of East Broadway: Cell phone taken.

1900 block of Montana Street: Jewelry taken.

1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of Russell Street: Document taken.

500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at second hand store.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

200 block of West Pine Street: Wallet taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: ‘Work Wagon’ taken.

2500 block of Great Northern Avenue: Phone taken.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at electronics store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of South 14th Street West: Bicycle taken.

1300 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.

300 block of Russell Street: Computer tablet taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken.

4000 block of Mullan Road: ‘Walker’ taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at Sporting Goods Store.

1900 block of Kensington Avenue: Unauthorized use of credit card.

100 block of Sentinel Street: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.

2100 block of Ronald Avenue: Bicycle taken.

