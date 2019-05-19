Report in the week ending May 16, 2019
Burglaries
3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
4600 block of Expressway: Unlawful entry to business.
1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
1700 block of Kensington Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
2700 block of Park Street: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Third Street West: Code Reader/Adaptor taken from vehicle.
West Railroad/Woody Street: License plate taken from vehicle.
1400 block of Toole Avenue: ‘Echo’ Dot taken from vehicle.
700 block of South First Street West: Cell phone/Wallet taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Washburn Street: Vehicle license plate taken.
100 block of Benton Avenue: Contents of Trailer taken.
1100 block of Reserve Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1300 block of East Broadway: License plate taken from vehicle.
100 block of Kensington Avenue: Firearm taken from vehicle.
800 block of Stephens Avenue: Drone taken from vehicle.
200 block of Mary Avenue: Multiple items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of South 14th Street West: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Ernest Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
100 block of Camelot Court: Purse taken from vehicle.
1100 block of West Greenough Drive: Rx Meds & sweatshirt taken from vehicle.
100 block of South Fifth Street West: License plate taken from vehicle.
800 block of Stephens Avenue: Purse taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1600 block of Montana Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Ronald Ave/Connell Avenue: Street sign damaged.
700 block of West Spruce Street: Window broken.
5600 block of Gharrett Street: Residence vandalized.
4800 block of Jaiden Lane: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of Charlo Court: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of Russell Street: Vehicle gas tank damaged.
100 block of North Johnson Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1800 block of South Ninth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of North First Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
500 block of West Kent Street: Lawn mower taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.
4000 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
900 block of Wyoming Street: Plants taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at clothing store.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at optical store.
900 block of Kensington Avenue: Shoplifting at second hand clothing store.
100 block of Caras Drive: Backpack taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
4200 block of Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
4700 block of Montrose Drive: Firearm taken from residence.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
3500 block of Mullan Rpad: Shoplifting at department store.
4600 block of Monticello Place: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
100 block of East Broadway: Cell phone taken.
1900 block of Montana Street: Jewelry taken.
1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
400 block of Russell Street: Document taken.
500 block of North Higgins Avenue: Shoplifting at second hand store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
200 block of West Pine Street: Wallet taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: ‘Work Wagon’ taken.
2500 block of Great Northern Avenue: Phone taken.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at electronics store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of South 14th Street West: Bicycle taken.
1300 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
300 block of Russell Street: Computer tablet taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Wallet taken.
4000 block of Mullan Road: ‘Walker’ taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at Sporting Goods Store.
1900 block of Kensington Avenue: Unauthorized use of credit card.
100 block of Sentinel Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2100 block of Ronald Avenue: Bicycle taken.