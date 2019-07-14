Report in the week of July 11, 2019
Burglaries
200 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.
500 block of Cleveland Street: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
600 block of South Fourth Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
800 block of South Sixth Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
2300 block of West Sussex: Unlawful entry to residence.
2300 block of Mount Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
4700 block of Giada Drive: Tools taken from vehicle.
600 block of Woodford Street: Luggage taken from vehicle.
Wildground Lane: Purse taken.
600 block of Rollins Street: Checkbook taken from vehicle.
100 block of Grandview Way: License plate taken.
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
600 block of South First Street West: Purse/Wallet taken from vehicle.
400 block of Ryman Street: Blank check taken.
100 block of West Main Street: Sunglasses/toolbox taken from vehicle.
100 block of Sentinel Street: Cooler taken from vehicle.
700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Sunglasses taken from vehicle.
700 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Gas card taken.
200 block of North California Street: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
200 block of South Catlin Street: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of Margaret Street: Window broken out of vehicle.
100 block of West Broadway: Insulation stripped from power cords.
300 block of Kiwanis Street: Window broken.
100 block of West Front Street: Rock thrown through window.
200 block of South Catlin Street: Vehicle tire punctured.
700 block of City Drive: Vehicle window broken.
100 block of Madison Street: Chain link fence cut.
2300 block of South Third Street West: Mailbox damaged.
Contour Road/Wildground Lane: Trailer damaged.
800 block of Woodford Street: Camper vandalized.
300 block of Pattee Street: Sculpture damaged.
Thefts
2200 block of Mary Avenue: Vehicle taken.
1200 Arthur Avenue: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.
700 block of West Broadway: Cash taken.
4500 block of Siren Road: Paint pump taken.
100 block of West Main Street: Bicycle taken.
2600 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle taken.
4900 block of Potter Park Loop: Vehicle parts taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from beauty store.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Prescription medication taken.
South Higgins Avenue/Dearborn Avenue: Tri-cycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at second hand store.
100 block of Pattee Street: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Wallet taken.
5300 block of Filly Lane: Patio furniture taken.
500 block of East Front Street: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Clutch purse taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.
4700 block of Canyon Creek Boulevard: Miscellaneous items taken.
800 block of Kern Street: Bicycles taken.
600 block of Hastings Avenue: Bicycle taken.
3000 block of Expo Parkway: Miscellaneous items taken.
2300 block of Dearborn Avenue: Bicycle taken.
500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting from convenience store.
September Drive: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of Lincolnwood: Bicycle taken.
500 block of North Second Street West: Bicycle taken.
4500 block of North Reserve Street: Power washer taken.
700 block of Cregg Lane: Duffle bag taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2400 block of Clark Fork Lane: Bicycle taken.
1700 block of South Fifth Street West: Bicycle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting from beauty store.
2400 block of 38th Street: Watch taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1200 block of 34th Street: Bicycle taken.