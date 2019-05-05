{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of May 2, 2019

Burglaries

200 block of Agnes Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.

1400 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.

1900 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.

2800 block of O’Shaughnessy Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

1600 block of South 16th Street West: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

Theft from Vehicles

300 block of East Front Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

200 block of Grant Street: Purse taken from vehicle.

100 block of Ironwood Place: Wallet taken from vehicle.

600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2200 block of Schilling Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

100 block of West Kent Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

300 block of Stephens Avenue: Women’s clothing taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Dixon Avenue: Tool bag taken from trailer.

600 block of Lafray Lane: Backpack taken from vehicle.

1300 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

East Alder Street/Pattee Street: Bicycle taken out of vehicle.

1500 block of Fairview Avenue: Sleeping bag taken from vehicle.

200 block of Kensington Avenue: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Fort Missoula Road: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

Missoula Area: License plates taken.

300 block of West Railroad Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

3100 block of South Avenue: Vehicle window damaged.

1600 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle window damaged.

600 block of North Fifth Street West: Vehicle window damaged.

2400 block of South 10th Street West: vehicle tire slashed.

Grandview/Hillview Way: Vehicle vandalized.

2700 block of CCC Road: Vandalism with a fire extinguisher.

400 block of South First Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.

500 block of Rollins Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

300 block of East Front Street: Window screen damaged.

100 block of West Front Street: Glass door damaged.

900 block of East Broadway: Vehicle tires slashed.

100 block of West Front Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1200 block of 34th Street: Interior door damaged.

3200 block of Meagher Lane: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

100 block of Grandview Way: Miscellaneous items taken from residence.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

800 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

900 block of Cooley Street: Vehicle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

700 block of West Broadway: Prescription medications taken from purse.

100 block of West Spruce Street: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2300 block of Mullan Road: Alcohol Monitoring device taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3600 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken.

500 block of Edith Street: Bicycle taken.

3600 block of American Way: Battery Charger taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Credit Card taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Cash taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Food consumed without payment.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken.

1900 block of South 12th Street West: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of Brooks Street: Toolbox taken.

400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Bike parts taken.

1800 block of Kensington Avenue: Camp Trailer taken.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Central Avenue: Wallet taken.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.

800 block of West Central Avenue: Wallet taken.

1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Camp Trailer taken.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2100 block of Missoula Avenue: Vehicle license plate taken.

1500 block of South Third Street West: Documents taken.

1400 block of Philips Street: Motorcycle taken.

1500 block of South Ninth Street West: Bicycle taken.

