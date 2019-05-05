Report in the week of May 2, 2019
Burglaries
200 block of Agnes Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
1400 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.
1900 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.
2800 block of O’Shaughnessy Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
1600 block of South 16th Street West: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
Theft from Vehicles
300 block of East Front Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
200 block of Grant Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
100 block of Ironwood Place: Wallet taken from vehicle.
600 block of East Sussex Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2200 block of Schilling Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
100 block of West Kent Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
300 block of Stephens Avenue: Women’s clothing taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Dixon Avenue: Tool bag taken from trailer.
600 block of Lafray Lane: Backpack taken from vehicle.
1300 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
East Alder Street/Pattee Street: Bicycle taken out of vehicle.
1500 block of Fairview Avenue: Sleeping bag taken from vehicle.
200 block of Kensington Avenue: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
3200 block of Fort Missoula Road: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
Missoula Area: License plates taken.
300 block of West Railroad Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
3100 block of South Avenue: Vehicle window damaged.
1600 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle window damaged.
600 block of North Fifth Street West: Vehicle window damaged.
2400 block of South 10th Street West: vehicle tire slashed.
Grandview/Hillview Way: Vehicle vandalized.
2700 block of CCC Road: Vandalism with a fire extinguisher.
400 block of South First Street West: Vehicle tires slashed.
500 block of Rollins Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
300 block of East Front Street: Window screen damaged.
100 block of West Front Street: Glass door damaged.
900 block of East Broadway: Vehicle tires slashed.
100 block of West Front Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1200 block of 34th Street: Interior door damaged.
3200 block of Meagher Lane: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
100 block of Grandview Way: Miscellaneous items taken from residence.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
800 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of Cooley Street: Vehicle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
700 block of West Broadway: Prescription medications taken from purse.
100 block of West Spruce Street: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Alcohol Monitoring device taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3600 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken.
500 block of Edith Street: Bicycle taken.
3600 block of American Way: Battery Charger taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Credit Card taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Cash taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Food consumed without payment.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken.
1900 block of South 12th Street West: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of Brooks Street: Toolbox taken.
400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Bike parts taken.
1800 block of Kensington Avenue: Camp Trailer taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Central Avenue: Wallet taken.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.
800 block of West Central Avenue: Wallet taken.
1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Camp Trailer taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2100 block of Missoula Avenue: Vehicle license plate taken.
1500 block of South Third Street West: Documents taken.
1400 block of Philips Street: Motorcycle taken.
1500 block of South Ninth Street West: Bicycle taken.