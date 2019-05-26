Report in the week of May 23, 2019
Burglaries
700 block of South First Street West: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
2100 block of Trail Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
500 block of South Caravan: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of McLeod Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
1500 block of Liberty Lane: Unlawful entry to residence.
1100 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
Theft from Vehicles
Butler Creek/Highway 10 West: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cash taken from vehicle.
3600 block of North Reserve Street: Firearm/ammunition taken from vehicle.
200 block of Woodford Street: Laptop Computer taken from vehicle.
2900 block of North Reserve Street: Documents/cash taken from vehicle.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle license plate taken.
1500 block of South 12th Street West: Loose change taken from vehicle.
1200 block of South First Street West: Car parts taken.
3100 block of Bancroft Street: Wallet taken.
300 block of North Easy Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
400 block of West Broadway: Bicycles taken from pick up.
300 block of Burlington Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2200 block of South Sixth Street West: License plate taken from vehicle.
800 block of Monroe Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1600 block of South Fourth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.
1600 block of Jackie Drive: Vehicle vandalized.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of Ryman Street: Windows shot out.
2900 block of General Foster Avenue: Buildings vandalized.
4400 block of Chesapeake Way: Vehicle vandalized.
200 block of East Main Street: Vehicle vandalized.
5600 block of Gharrett Street: House ‘egged.’
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Graffiti.
700 block of West Pine: Vehicle tire slashed.
4500 block of North Reserve Street: Room damage.
1500 block of 34th Street: Graffiti.
5100 block of 23rd Avenue: Mailbox damaged.
5300 block of West Harrier: Mirror damaged.
2400 block of North Avenue West: BB gun damage to a vehicle.
1900 block of Montana Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.
1600 block of Montana Street: Vehicle taken.
800 block of Defoe: Propane tank taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Cell phone taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Medical marijuana taken.
900 block of North Orange Street: Computer tablet taken.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
9800 block of Miller Creek Road: Personal checks taken.
500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a tobacco shop.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
700 block of East Broadway: Jewelry taken.
600 block of Woody Street: Bicycle taken.
900 block of Ronan Street: Funds missing from Trust Account.
100 block of West Alder Street: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.
1300 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.
1700 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken.
South 10th Street West/Schilling Street: Cell phone taken.
2100 block of Missoula Avenue: Package taken from doorstep.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of South Curtis Street: Vehicle taken.
1400 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.
100 block of North Second Street West: Bicycle taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2600 block of Highwood Drive: Money order taken.
3400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
South Third Street/Hazel Street: Vehicle taken.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Firearm and other miscellaneous items taken.
1300 block of Clark Fork Drive: Mail taken.
200 block of East Main Street: Wallet taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.
2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.
2200 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken.
400 block of Madison Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of North Grant Street: Tricycle taken.
6700 block of Butler Creek Road: Wallet taken.