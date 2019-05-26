{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Report in the week of May 23, 2019

Burglaries

700 block of South First Street West: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

2100 block of Trail Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

500 block of South Caravan: Unlawful entry to residence.

500 block of McLeod Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

Theft from Vehicles

Butler Creek/Highway 10 West: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline siphoned.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cash taken from vehicle.

3600 block of North Reserve Street: Firearm/ammunition taken from vehicle.

200 block of Woodford Street: Laptop Computer taken from vehicle.

2900 block of North Reserve Street: Documents/cash taken from vehicle.

3400 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle license plate taken.

1500 block of South 12th Street West: Loose change taken from vehicle.

1200 block of South First Street West: Car parts taken.

3100 block of Bancroft Street: Wallet taken.

300 block of North Easy Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

400 block of West Broadway: Bicycles taken from pick up.

300 block of Burlington Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2200 block of South Sixth Street West: License plate taken from vehicle.

800 block of Monroe Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1600 block of South Fourth Street West: Vehicle vandalized.

1600 block of Jackie Drive: Vehicle vandalized.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of Ryman Street: Windows shot out.

2900 block of General Foster Avenue: Buildings vandalized.

4400 block of Chesapeake Way: Vehicle vandalized.

200 block of East Main Street: Vehicle vandalized.

5600 block of Gharrett Street: House ‘egged.’

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Graffiti.

700 block of West Pine: Vehicle tire slashed.

4500 block of North Reserve Street: Room damage.

1500 block of 34th Street: Graffiti.

5100 block of 23rd Avenue: Mailbox damaged.

5300 block of West Harrier: Mirror damaged.

2400 block of North Avenue West: BB gun damage to a vehicle.

1900 block of Montana Street: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

1100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.

1600 block of Montana Street: Vehicle taken.

800 block of Defoe: Propane tank taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Cell phone taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Medical marijuana taken.

900 block of North Orange Street: Computer tablet taken.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Purse taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2200 block of Oxford Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.

9800 block of Miller Creek Road: Personal checks taken.

500 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at a tobacco shop.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.

700 block of East Broadway: Jewelry taken.

600 block of Woody Street: Bicycle taken.

900 block of Ronan Street: Funds missing from Trust Account.

100 block of West Alder Street: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of McDonald Avenue: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.

1300 block of Wyoming Street: Cell phone taken.

1700 block of Wyoming Street: Bicycle taken.

South 10th Street West/Schilling Street: Cell phone taken.

2100 block of Missoula Avenue: Package taken from doorstep.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of South Curtis Street: Vehicle taken.

1400 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.

100 block of North Second Street West: Bicycle taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2600 block of Highwood Drive: Money order taken.

3400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

South Third Street/Hazel Street: Vehicle taken.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Firearm and other miscellaneous items taken.

1300 block of Clark Fork Drive: Mail taken.

200 block of East Main Street: Wallet taken.

1000 block of East Broadway: Wallet taken.

2300 block of Mullan Road: Bicycle taken.

2200 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken.

400 block of Madison Street: Bicycle taken.

100 block of North Grant Street: Tricycle taken.

6700 block of Butler Creek Road: Wallet taken.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0