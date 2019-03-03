Try 3 months for $3
Police

Report in the week of Feb. 28, 2019

Burglaries

1000 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.

1300 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

900 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

400 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

900 block of Phillips Street: Coat/sunglasses taken from vehicle.

2100 block of Holborn Street: License plates taken from vehicle.

1100 block of Mount Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.

Wilke Street/Bordeaux Boulevard: License plates taken from Travel Trailer.

1500 block of Liberty Lane: Loose change taken from vehicle.

4900 block of North Reserve Street: Compressor taken from vehicle.

7000 block of Uncle Robert Lane: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

100 block of Ryman Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

100 block of North California Street: Vehicle vandalized.

3800 block of Mullan Road: Motorcycle seat damaged.

2300 block of Kensington Avenue: Property vandalized.

300 block of Toole Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

1300 block of Clark Fork Drive: Shoplifting at Pawn Store.

3800 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

100 block of West Broadway: Cash taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

200 block of East Main Street: “Sandwich Board” taken.

2800 block of Russell Street: Gasoline siphoned.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.

300 block of Russell Street: Backpack taken.

700 block of Kensington Avenue: Bicycle taken.

100 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.

600 block of Cregg Lane: Snow boots taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: Toiletry Items taken.

400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

1200 block of Cleveland Street: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.

2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at electronics store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Wallet taken.

3600 block of Brooks Street: Unauthorized ATM withdrawal.

2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Propane tank taken.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags