Report in the week of Feb. 28, 2019
Burglaries
1000 block of West Broadway: Unlawful entry to residence.
1300 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
900 block of West Spruce Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
400 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
900 block of Phillips Street: Coat/sunglasses taken from vehicle.
2100 block of Holborn Street: License plates taken from vehicle.
1100 block of Mount Avenue: Wallet taken from vehicle.
Wilke Street/Bordeaux Boulevard: License plates taken from Travel Trailer.
1500 block of Liberty Lane: Loose change taken from vehicle.
4900 block of North Reserve Street: Compressor taken from vehicle.
7000 block of Uncle Robert Lane: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
100 block of Ryman Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
100 block of North California Street: Vehicle vandalized.
3800 block of Mullan Road: Motorcycle seat damaged.
2300 block of Kensington Avenue: Property vandalized.
300 block of Toole Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
1300 block of Clark Fork Drive: Shoplifting at Pawn Store.
3800 block of Mullan Road: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
100 block of West Broadway: Cash taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
200 block of East Main Street: “Sandwich Board” taken.
2800 block of Russell Street: Gasoline siphoned.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.
300 block of Russell Street: Backpack taken.
700 block of Kensington Avenue: Bicycle taken.
100 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.
600 block of Cregg Lane: Snow boots taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Toiletry Items taken.
400 block of Russell Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1200 block of Cleveland Street: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at electronics store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Wallet taken.
3600 block of Brooks Street: Unauthorized ATM withdrawal.
2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Propane tank taken.