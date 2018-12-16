Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Dec. 13, 2018

Burglaries

1500 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to business.

3900 block of Doc Holiday Court: Unlawful entry to residence.

300 block of North First Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.

1400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

900 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

200 block of East Main Street: Unlawful entry to business.

1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3200 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

1000 block of Cowper Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

600 block of South Fifth Street East: Keys taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

2300 block of South Avenue West: Miscellaneous items taken from trailer.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Purse taken from vehicle.

2100 block of West Sussex Avenue: Vehicle batteries taken.

3100 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

1500 block of Mansfield Avenue: ‘Power Bank’ taken from vehicle.

1200 block of Cooper Street: Motor oil taken from vehicle.

600 block of Eddy Avenue: License plates taken from vehicle.

800 block of West Spruce Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.

100 block of East Kent Street: License plate taken.

500 block of South Third Street West: Stereo equipment taken from vehicle.

100 block of Pattee Creek Drive: Portable GPS taken from vehicle.

200 block of University Avenue: Gloves taken from vehicle.

200 block of Sentinel Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

2600 block of Arcadia Drive: Mailbox post vandalized.

1900 block of Montana Street: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of East Broadway: Window damaged.

900 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

200 block of Adams Street: Vehicle vandalized.

700 block of Marshall Street: Sliding glass door damaged.

1700 block of Shindig Drive: Vinyl fence damaged.

1200 block of 34th Street: Vehicle vandalized.

100 block of East Broadway: Entrance damaged during attempted break-in.

100 block of North Grant Street: Window damaged.

900 block of Charlo Street: Vehicle side mirror damaged.

2300 block of Reserve Street: Motorcycle kicked over.

1800 block of Kensington Avenue: Door damaged.

South Avenue/Garfield Street: Bus shelter vandalized.

200 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1900 block of Scott Street: Vehicle tires slashed.

400 block of East Pine Street: Vehicle vandalized.

4000 block of Bellecrest Drive: Fence vandalized.

300 block of East Main Street: Vending machine vandalized.

Thefts

3100 block of Elm Park Drive: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

5300 block of Grant Creek Road: “Tow Dolly” taken.

400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.

300 block of University Avenue: Vehicle taken.

1700 block of South Avenue West: Items taken from thrift store.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

200 block of Ryman Street: Jacket, cell phone and wallet taken.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.

200 block of West Pine Street: Wallet taken.

100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.

2300 block of West Broadway: Meal consumed and not paid for.

1600 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.

600 block of North Third Street West: Snow skis taken.

1100 block of West Broadway: I.D. Card taken.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.

3900 block of Mullan Road: Power equipment taken from construction site.

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at a casino.

500 block of East Broadway: Suitcase taken.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

2400 block of Old Fort Road: Bicycles taken.

2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Wallet taken.

500 block of Arbor Street: Delivered package taken.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.