Report in the week of Dec. 13, 2018
Burglaries
1500 block of South Third Street West: Unlawful entry to business.
3900 block of Doc Holiday Court: Unlawful entry to residence.
300 block of North First Street West: Unlawful entry to residence.
1400 block of East Broadway: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
900 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
200 block of East Main Street: Unlawful entry to business.
1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
3200 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
1000 block of Cowper Street: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
600 block of South Fifth Street East: Keys taken from vehicle.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
2300 block of South Avenue West: Miscellaneous items taken from trailer.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Purse taken from vehicle.
2100 block of West Sussex Avenue: Vehicle batteries taken.
3100 block of North Reserve Street: Cell phone taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Toole Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1500 block of Mansfield Avenue: ‘Power Bank’ taken from vehicle.
1200 block of Cooper Street: Motor oil taken from vehicle.
600 block of Eddy Avenue: License plates taken from vehicle.
800 block of West Spruce Street: Backpack taken from vehicle.
100 block of East Kent Street: License plate taken.
500 block of South Third Street West: Stereo equipment taken from vehicle.
100 block of Pattee Creek Drive: Portable GPS taken from vehicle.
200 block of University Avenue: Gloves taken from vehicle.
200 block of Sentinel Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
2600 block of Arcadia Drive: Mailbox post vandalized.
1900 block of Montana Street: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of East Broadway: Window damaged.
900 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
200 block of Adams Street: Vehicle vandalized.
700 block of Marshall Street: Sliding glass door damaged.
1700 block of Shindig Drive: Vinyl fence damaged.
1200 block of 34th Street: Vehicle vandalized.
100 block of East Broadway: Entrance damaged during attempted break-in.
100 block of North Grant Street: Window damaged.
900 block of Charlo Street: Vehicle side mirror damaged.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Motorcycle kicked over.
1800 block of Kensington Avenue: Door damaged.
South Avenue/Garfield Street: Bus shelter vandalized.
200 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1900 block of Scott Street: Vehicle tires slashed.
400 block of East Pine Street: Vehicle vandalized.
4000 block of Bellecrest Drive: Fence vandalized.
300 block of East Main Street: Vending machine vandalized.
Thefts
3100 block of Elm Park Drive: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at candy store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
5300 block of Grant Creek Road: “Tow Dolly” taken.
400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.
300 block of University Avenue: Vehicle taken.
1700 block of South Avenue West: Items taken from thrift store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
200 block of Ryman Street: Jacket, cell phone and wallet taken.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
400 block of Russell Street: Gasoline taken.
200 block of West Pine Street: Wallet taken.
100 block of West Broadway: Cell phone taken.
2300 block of West Broadway: Meal consumed and not paid for.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Wallet taken.
600 block of North Third Street West: Snow skis taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: I.D. Card taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at novelty store.
3900 block of Mullan Road: Power equipment taken from construction site.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
1200 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at a casino.
500 block of East Broadway: Suitcase taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2400 block of Old Fort Road: Bicycles taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2500 block of Clark Fork Lane: Wallet taken.
500 block of Arbor Street: Delivered package taken.