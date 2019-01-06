Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Report in the week of Jan. 3, 2019

Burglaries

100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.

200 block of East Front Street: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of Cooley Street: Miscellaneous items taken from storage shed.

200 block of Garfield Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

1500 block of Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to garage.

2000 block of Idaho Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

200 block of West Harlem Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.

900 block of Woodford Street: Suitcase taken from vehicle.

1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle license plate taken.

200 block of Strand Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1600 block of Milwaukee Trail: Wool pants and a credit card taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Spurgin Road: Vehicle and house keys taken from vehicle.

300 block of South Sixth Street East: Purse taken from vehicle.

1000 block of Toole Avenue: Food taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Suitcase taken from vehicle.

5400 block of Prospect Drive: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.

5200 block of Highway 10 West: Camera taken from vehicle.

400 block of West Spruce Street: CDs taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Road: Backpack taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

200 block of East Front Street: Ventilation System damaged.

4100 block of Mullan Road: Tire slashed.

100 block of Bank Street: Vehicle soft top vandalized.

1500 block of Cooley Street: Apartment vandalized.

2900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.

1700 block of Wyoming Street: Vehicle vandalized.

700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Wiring vandalized.

Thefts

2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of East Main Street: Cash taken from purse.

5700 block of Longview Drive: Vehicle taken.

4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.

2000 block of South Fifth Street West: Misc. items taken from residence.

800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of Levasseur Street: Lockbox taken from residence.

3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.

500 block of Reserve Street: Lost tools taken.

700 block of South Orange Street: Backpack taken.

5700 block of Mainview Drive: Christmas decorations taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

700 block of Cleveland Street: Bicycle taken.

2300 block of Hillview Court: Christmas lights taken from residence.

500 block of East Broadway: Backpack taken.

800 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.

300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Snow Board taken.

1900 block of North Avenue West: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.

1100 block of West Broadway: Clothing taken.

400 block of Ryman Street: Cash taken from wallet.

600 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Wallet taken.

1600 block of South 10th Street West: Bicycle taken.

3100 block of North Reserve Street: Lawn tractors taken.

600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.

3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.

