Report in the week of Jan. 3, 2019
Burglaries
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Unlawful entry to business.
200 block of East Front Street: Unlawful entry to business.
1500 block of Cooley Street: Miscellaneous items taken from storage shed.
200 block of Garfield Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1200 block of Montana Street: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
1500 block of Reserve Street: Unlawful entry to garage.
2000 block of Idaho Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
1100 block of Cooper Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
200 block of West Harlem Street: Firearm taken from vehicle.
900 block of Woodford Street: Suitcase taken from vehicle.
1400 block of East Broadway: Vehicle license plate taken.
200 block of Strand Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1600 block of Milwaukee Trail: Wool pants and a credit card taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Spurgin Road: Vehicle and house keys taken from vehicle.
300 block of South Sixth Street East: Purse taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Toole Avenue: Food taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Suitcase taken from vehicle.
5400 block of Prospect Drive: Laptop computer taken from vehicle.
5200 block of Highway 10 West: Camera taken from vehicle.
400 block of West Spruce Street: CDs taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
200 block of East Front Street: Ventilation System damaged.
4100 block of Mullan Road: Tire slashed.
100 block of Bank Street: Vehicle soft top vandalized.
1500 block of Cooley Street: Apartment vandalized.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1700 block of Wyoming Street: Vehicle vandalized.
700 block of South Higgins Avenue: Wiring vandalized.
Thefts
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of East Main Street: Cash taken from purse.
5700 block of Longview Drive: Vehicle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Shoplifting at department store.
2000 block of South Fifth Street West: Misc. items taken from residence.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of Levasseur Street: Lockbox taken from residence.
3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
500 block of Reserve Street: Lost tools taken.
700 block of South Orange Street: Backpack taken.
5700 block of Mainview Drive: Christmas decorations taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
700 block of Cleveland Street: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of Hillview Court: Christmas lights taken from residence.
500 block of East Broadway: Backpack taken.
800 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Snow Board taken.
1900 block of North Avenue West: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of West Broadway: Clothing taken.
400 block of Ryman Street: Cash taken from wallet.
600 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue: Wallet taken.
1600 block of South 10th Street West: Bicycle taken.
3100 block of North Reserve Street: Lawn tractors taken.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Vehicle taken.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at shoe store.