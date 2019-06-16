Report in the week of June 13, 2019
Burglaries
3400 block of Connery Way: Unlawful entry to garage.
3600 block of Grant Creek Road: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
1700 block of South 10th Street West: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
2000 block of Cooper Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1200 block of West Broadway: Tools taken from vehicle.
700 block of Cregg Lane: Tools taken from trailer.
900 block of South Fourth Street West: Unlawful entry to vehicle.
300 block of Northview Drive: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2900 block of Street Thomas Drive: Wallet taken from vehicle.
900 block of Greenough Drive: Purse taken from vehicle.
400 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
400 block of Brooks Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
4800 block of North Reserve Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Benton Avenue: Gasoline siphoned.
3000 block of South Avenue West: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Woodford Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1300 block of 26th Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
900 block of South Higgins Avenue: GPS Unit taken from vehicle.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Power lawn equipment taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Easy Street: Purse taken from vehicle.
1800 block of East Broadway: Laptop Computer taken from vehicle.
1900 block of East Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Easy Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
100 block of North Easy Street: Binoculars taken from vehicle.
2200 block of 42nd Street: Loose change taken from vehicle.
400 block of West Pine Street: Tools taken from vehicle.
Missoula Area: License plate taken from vehicle.
3900 block of Brooks Street: Attaché case taken from vehicle.
1300 block of West Broadway: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
2000 block of Cooper Street: Chainsaw taken from vehicle.
800 block of East Front Street: Vehicle license plate taken.
Criminal Mischief
Tenderfoot Way/Resistol Lane: Playground equipment damaged.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Vehicle damaged.
1600 block of Wyoming Street: Glass door damaged.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Vehicle vandalized.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Vehicle vandalized.
1200 block of Clark Fork Drive: Window and Screen damaged.
800 block of Cooper Street: Vehicle vandalized.
1300 block of East Broadway: Door/Wall damaged.
500 block of Ben Hogan Drive: Window damaged.
3300 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle window damaged.
1000 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
1200 block of McDonald Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
600 block of South Higgins Avenue: Rock thrown through window.
4600 block of Calistoga Way: Vehicle window damaged.
Thefts
1500 block of North Russell Street: Cash taken from residence.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Cash taken from backpack.
Missoula Area: Backpack and fishing equipment taken.
1100 block of West Greenough Drive: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Greenough Drive: Bike rack taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1000 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
700 block of Locust Street: Vehicle taken.
400 block of South First Street West: Vehicle taken.
2400 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2700 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.
4300 block of Expressway: Motorcycle taken.
2400 block of Leo Avenue: Motorcycle taken.
900 block of South Sixth Street West: Rx Meds taken.
300 block of South Sixth Street East: Bicycle taken.
800 block of West Spruce Street: Package taken.
300 block of South Surrey Street: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of South Third Street West: Shoplifting from grocery store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Purse taken.
3400 block of Mullan Road: Alcohol taken.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2000 block of Brooks Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
2500 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.
3000 block of Brooks Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
1400 block of East Broadway: Rx Meds taken.
200 block of West Pine Street: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2300 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
2500 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at second hand store.
300 block of East Front Street: Bicycle taken.
900 block of Gerald Avenue: Cell phone taken.
3700 block of Stephens Avenue: Vehicle taken.
500 block of West Broadway: Vehicle taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
900 block of East Broadway: Shoplifting at liquor store.
200 block of Hickory Street: Bicycle taken.
100 block of North Higgins Avenue: Bicycle/Cell phone taken.
2900 block of Brooks Street: Cell phone taken.
1100 block of West Central Avenue: Shoplifting from tobacco store.
900 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
1600 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.