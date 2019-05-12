Report in the week ending May 9, 2019
Burglaries
1400 block of Defoe Street: Unlawful entry to residence.
500 block of Toole Avenue: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
400 block of Stephens Avenue: Unlawful entry to residence.
300 block of Strand Avenue: Unlawful entry to garage.
Theft from Vehicles
800 block of Toole Avenue: Tools taken from vehicle.
1000 block of Stoddard Street: License plates taken from vehicle.
1100 block of West Broadway: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Milton St/Sherwood Street: License plate taken from vehicle.
2400 block of Schilling Street: Wallet taken from vehicle.
2000 block of West Sussex Avenue: Wallet and a firearm taken from vehicle.
100 block of Jennie Court: Cash taken from vehicle.
3400 block of South Avenue West: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Road: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
1100 block of McDonald Avenue: Stereo taken from vehicle.
2400 block of McDonald Avenue: Credit card/loose change taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Eaton Street: Phone charger taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Clark Fork Way: Gasoline taken from vehicle.
4900 block of Potter Park Loop: License plate taken from vehicle.
2800 block of West Broadway: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1800 block of Regent Street: Tools/wallet taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Phone charger/cigarette lighter taken from vehicle.
400 block of Daly Avenue: Garage door opener taken from vehicle.
200 block of East Main Street: Phone and wallet taken from vehicle.
4300 block of 21st Avenue: Backpack taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1100 block of East Broadway: Motorcycle vandalized.
1100 block of West Broadway: Vehicle tire slashed.
1700 block of Montana Street: Fresh Concrete vandalized.
2300 block of Dixon Avenue: Utility trailer damaged.
100 block of East Front Street: Bicycle vandalized.
300 block of East Spruce Street: Door vandalized.
200 block of East Front Street: Miscellaneous items taken from vehicle.
400 block of Stephens Avenue: Front window broken out.
200 block of North Higgins Avenue: Sign vandalized.
1200 block of Kensington Avenue: Bicycle vandalized.
100 block of Daly Avenue: Window Screens damaged.
500 block of Veranda Way: Vehicle vandalized.
2700 block of Brooks Street: Vehicles vandalized.
700 block of Evans Avenue: Vehicle vandalized.
2700 block of Brooks Street: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
2000 block of South Fourth Street West: Package taken.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
1100 block of Ceder Street: Vehicle taken.
Missoula Area: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Bicycle taken.
2100 block of Stephens Avenue: Cell phone taken.
1200 block of South Higgins Avenue: Bicycle taken.
3600 block of Stephens Avenue: Miscellaneous items taken.
1900 block of South Avenue West: Phone/wallet taken.
300 block of North Higgins Avenue: Sunglasses taken.
1000 block of East Broadway: Vehicle taken.
3000 block of Paxson Street: Shoplifting at sporting goods store.
4800 block of Giada Drive: Lumber taken from construction site.
1900 block of East Broadway: Bicycle taken.
800 block of West Broadway: Shoplifting at grocery store.
2600 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at Electronics Store.
5000 block of North Reserve Street: Cash taken.
2200 block of Bow Street: Bicycle parts taken.
300 block of S. Orange Street: Shoplifting at convenience store.
1300 block of North Reserve Street: Cash taken from tip jar.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
2300 block of Reserve Street: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
5000 block of Orchard Avenue: Bicycle taken.
1500 block of Milwaukee Way: Bicycle taken.
2700 block of Reserve Street: Gasoline taken.
300 block of Kiwanis Street: Power bicycle taken.
4000 block of Highway 93 South: Wallet taken.
2200 block of Oxford Street: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of West Broadway: Items missing from lockers.
3500 block of Mullan Road: Shoplifting at department store.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
200 block of East Main Street: Ping Pong Paddle taken.
1400 block of West Broadway: Phone and key taken.
2400 block of North Reserve Street: Shoplifting at department store.
3200 block of North Reserve Street: Bicycle taken.
900 block of East Broadway: Purse taken.