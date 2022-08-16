Missoula Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

With his long nose buried in the grass and pointy ears upright, the new Missoula police K-9 officer, Zip, recovered samples of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in a matter of seconds at a training session Tuesday morning.

The Missoula Police Department recently added a new four-legged staff member to their team. Zip joined the force earlier this month after completing an intensive 12-week training session. He’s a 70-pound, 17-month-old Belgian Malinois.

At Tuesday’s training, Zip and his handler, officer Nate Champa, practiced a narcotics search in an abandoned junk yard.

Zip and Champa started working patrol shifts in early August after they passed the National American Police Dog Associations certification.

“His primary role is to be available to assist with other calls where a dog could be applicable,” Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said.

The dog and officer work as a team. Right now, they listen to the police scanner together and go to calls where a K-9 unit could be a useful tool. Handling and reading Zip’s movements and body language are also key parts of Champa’s relationship with his dog.

Zip is a dual purpose patrol dog. He can search for articles (like keys or firearms), narcotics and even people. Zip is also trained in building searches and apprehension, which can include a fleeing felony suspect or someone who is barricaded.

“You get his ears and nose pointing where you want him to go," Champa explained. "(Police dogs) see this person moving or running and they’ll lock on to them and be like 'that's my guy.'”

Champa also uses Zip as a negotiating tactic to persuade suspects to surrender or risk a bite.

Handlers use motivators to help in training with their K-9s. For many dogs that’s food, but for Zip it’s a small rubber ball that he rarely strays his eyes from when Champa has it in hand.

Being a K-9 handler is an intensive, all-day job. Not only does Champa spend his whole work day with Zip, but the two also live together. Arnold emphasized when an officer commits to being a K-9 handler, it changes their whole life.

Prior to working patrol with Zip in Missoula, Champa traveled across the country for extensive training in Pennsylvania. There, Champa learned about case law for being a K-9 handler and how to administer first aid care for Zip, like how to treat him if he’s exposed to narcotics.

The training also gave the pair real-life experience simulating calls at schools, warehouses and empty residences.

“It was probably one of the most difficult trainings I’ve done in 14 years of law enforcement,” Champa said, adding they run the dogs through numerous scenarios.

This is Champa’s first time handling a K-9, but the Missoula Police Department has had about seven or eight K-9 units in its force over the years.

“(There are) two things that came from that school,” Champa said. “The first one is you always trust your dog and the second one is every handler gets the dog they deserve.”

Zip will spend the rest of his life with Champa, through retirement from the police force and beyond.

“If you put work into the dog, your dog will be better,” Champa added.