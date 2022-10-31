Missoula police dispatched to multiple incidents involving guns over weekend

Police responded to two incidents in downtown Missoula involving guns over the weekend.

Dispatch got multiple calls from witnesses saying they spotted a handgun late Saturday night near a bar in downtown Missoula on Ryman Street. Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said someone pointed a gun at people near the bar.

Ryman Street was packed with pedestrians late Saturday evening and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Officers talked with witnesses and eventually located the suspect. They were arrested just after 12:45 a.m., Arnold said. There were no physical injuries.

On Sunday evening around 9 p.m., police got reports of people firing an airsoft gun from a car downtown. The incident happened near R.O.A.M. Student Living at the 300 block of East Front Street.

Arnold said juveniles were involved. An investigation is ongoing and no one was seriously injured.