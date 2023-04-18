“We're just really fortunate that it turned out to be what it was and not something much worse,” Interim Missoula Police Chief Mike Colyer said of an active-shooter threat made recently against Hellgate High School.

Colyer and other Missoula leaders held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to walk attendees through the response from police and school officials in the wake of an April 5 social media threat that triggered an hours-long lockdown at the high school.

Police canvassed the school, determining where or if the threat was on campus. Eventually, they notified the public that three juvenile girls were detained — all off campus — and subsequently referred a possible felony charge to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for one of the minors.

The threat, made via Snapchat, catapulted the high school into a crisis response. The Snapchat message geotagged the high school as the poster’s apparent location. The photo caption read “school shooter ong.” (Ong is slang for "on God" — meaning the person strongly agrees with the statement, similar to "I swear to God.")

A student shared the message with school administrators, who alerted the Missoula County Public School’s school resource officer stationed at Hellgate, Colyer shared.

“It’s instantly very credible,” he said of the Snapchat message that depicted a female holding a weapon that at first glance looked like an AR-15-style assault rifle. A second photo showed a masked individual with what appeared to be a handgun.

Both weapons in the Snapchats were determined to be airsoft guns, which Colyer said look remarkably similar to fully functioning firearms.

A sergeant and officer responded to the school. They decided to quickly put the school into lockdown.

“They made that call,” Colyer said. “They said this is a critical thing, the time frame is tight. We need to take action by locking this down and collaborating with the school and get some resources to get our arms around that, and that’s what happened.”

The Snapchat’s geotag showed it was in close proximity to the school and the message’s recent timestamp triggered a massive police response. Fire and medical teams staged in the area, and investigators worked to determine if a person in a classroom could have been responsible for the threat.

“So as the lockdowns go, they're locked in rooms and we started working on the identity of the person,” Colyer said. "Because if they're in a room, we need to get obviously to that room."

Visible response

Emergency action teams, led by SWAT officers, were established in different areas and levels of the high school while an external perimeter was set up. If a situation escalated to where people were shot and injured, first responders would also work on getting victims to medical care quickly.

“All of that stuff is happening quickly, one on top of the other,” he said.

As officers worked to secure the school, detectives and investigators gathered clues using interviews and social media to determine where the suspect was.

“What you see is obviously the visible response to the facility but there's important work going on behind that,” Colyer said.

Students were kept in lockdown until the suspect’s location was pinned down, and Colyer said officers quickly determined they were not on the school campus. They first looked for the suspect at a location outside of city limits, but that was a false lead.

“So we kept everybody in place here because we didn't know yet, until we searched that secondary location,” he said.

Officials eventually started evacuating the school floor by floor, encouraging students to get to their homes as quickly as possible. Police did a final sweep, cleared the building and turned it back over to Hellgate’s principal. They then transitioned to finding the suspect, who was located at a local mall a few hours later.

Another threat

Then on April 13, just eight days after the high school lockdown, Hellgate’s school resource officer saw a social media video involving a juvenile with a firearm in the vicinity of the campus. This video was separate from the April 5 threat.

Colyer explained the April 13 threat was treated differently than April 5’s incident because of the threat’s proximity to Hellgate High School. Police effort went into establishing who the person was and why he was armed.

“So make no mistake about it, we took the one last week equally as serious as the one before,” Colyer said. “It's just that the circumstances demanded a different type of police intervention so it was not as kind of a visible response.”

The April 13 post ended in a 16-year-old being arrested and law enforcement recovering a firearm.

Colyer called out the department’s role in Active Law Enforcement Response Training, a model for first responders on how to tackle crisis situations, as helping officers know how to react to active threats. Part of the training is the Active Attack Integrated Response, which trains police, fire and medical personnel how to work together, as was seen during the April 5 lockdown.

When asked about the importance of urgent, timely action in active-shooter threats, Colyer said studies say the right response is immediate action.

Colyer, MCPS Interim Superintendent Russ Lodge and Mayor Jordan Hess praised the quick and collaborative response to the threat and subsequent lockdown.

“What I found out in this job is that the communication is critical,” Lodge said. “That you're timely, that you're accurate, and that you're not getting mixed messages, either.”