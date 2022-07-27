Missoula police, fire make budget requests to city

Additional police patrol cars, a wellness app for law enforcement and the Mobile Support Team were topics of discussion in recent Missoula Budget Committee of the Whole meetings.

Missoula Fire Department leaders also called for continued resources, namely to bolster their Mobile Support Team. The council won't approve a final budget until later in August.

Missoula police have a proposed 2023 budget of $21,351,656, a 2.01% increase from this year. For the 2022 fiscal year, the police department budgeted $21,025,904 with an actual expenditure amount of $20,085,678.

Missoula police are requesting five new marked patrol cars along with a patrol motorcycle, Missoula Police Detective Division Captain Mike Colyer said at the meeting. The department lists this as a $325,000, one-time cost.

“We have a newer and more efficient way of deploying police officers in the patrol division,” Colyer said. “What that does is overlaps more officers to be available at the times of the day and the days of the week identified as the highest call volume.”

An overlap method means more officers working where they’re needed and less where they’re not needed, he explained.

“That heavy overlap creates the need for more cars,” Colyer said.

Further complication comes from having patrol vehicles out for maintenance, he added. At any given time, roughly 20% of department cars can be out for repair. Also in the department’s 2023 requests is the addition of another ranked patrol position, a “patrol commander,” which would help the patrol captain in daily activities. This would be a $200,738 ongoing cost.

Also in the proposal is a $15,000 ongoing request for a wellness app, Cordico, aimed at providing wellness support for police department employees responding to trauma.

The department, through working with Cordico, would offer one-touch, in-app options to connect with a peer support person, a therapist or hotline after responding to intense calls. It’s completely confidential, and available all hours of the day.

The police department didn’t get to finish their presentation on Wednesday because of time constraints, and will be back next week to give more information on their budget requests.

Brad Davis of the Missoula Fire Department walked the council through the Mobile Support Team’s request for $969,000 in funding. The team responds to anyone in crisis in the city and county. It operates in pairs, with one clinician and an emergency medical technician responding to calls.

“Our Mobile Support Team continues to be one of the most innovative and progressive programs, not only for our department, but here in the state and in our region,” Davis said.

Over the last 18 months, the team has responded to 2,210 calls, putting in over 1,000 hours and working with more than 1,500 clients in crisis, Davis said. The team has diverted over 900 individuals from trips to the emergency department.

“We’re really at a bare bones staffing level,” Davis said. The department gets about 200 calls a month.

The $969,000 requested allows the team to continue operating at the capacity they’re at, Davis said. They’ll keep hunting for grant opportunities to bolster additional revenue.

Other fire department requests included $2,010,007 for facility expansion (namely for a Mobile Support Team facility) along with $130,456 for overtime increase costs.

The Missoula Fire Department alone saw a 52% increase in call volume over the course of the past five years.