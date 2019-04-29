Missoula police are investigating a fatal shooting incident from Monday night near Wyoming Street.
Eric J. Hansen, 22, died after he was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, MPD Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said Monday.
Welsh said all relevant parties have been identified as police continue to conduct interviews, process evidence and work with the coroner to determine what happened. At this time, authorities are not looking for anyone and Welsh does not believe there is a threat to public safety.
Around 11:58 p.m. Friday someone called 9-1-1 to report a man with gunshot wounds. At nearly the same moment, an officer pulled someone over for driving erratically near Wyoming and Russell streets. The driver of that car was the man who was transporting the gunshot victim to the hospital. An ambulance arrived at the traffic stop and transported Hansen to the hospital. He was from Missoula, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement.
Detectives were dispatched to the site of the traffic stop, as well as the site of where the gun was discharged: a parking lot on the 1600 block of Wyoming Street.
No one is currently in custody on charges related to the man’s gunshot wounds.
Welsh said police are considering the possibility that the shooting was accidental.
“We are examining all the possibilities,” he said Monday.