Missoula police implement shift changes

The Missoula Police Department changed its shift schedule Feb. 1 to provide even policing across the city and reallocate officers to accommodate its busiest times.

At the quarterly meeting Thursday of the Missoula Police Commission, Assistant Chief Scott Hoffman reported positive feedback from officers about the change.

The change was prompted by a report that showed the department’s shift schedule was overstaffed at night and understaffed during the day. The research was conducted by Etico Solutions Inc., an Arkansas-based company specializing in resource allocation for law enforcement.

In particular, Etico found that the largest shift overlap was scheduled for a four-hour period at night, instead of in the late afternoon, which was when patrol activity peaked.

The research also showed the patrol division’s six beats varied in workload by about 26.86%. To fix this, a new 12-zone design was created by an internal committee with a 1.54% workload deviation between the heaviest and lightest beats.

Under the new schedule, officers will work 10 hour and 40 minute shifts. The schedule cycle will be five days on, four days off, then five days on, four days off and then five days on and five days off, with the fifth day in the first week reserved as a training day.