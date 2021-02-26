Missoula police implement shift changes

The Missoula Police Department changed its shift schedule Feb. 1 to provide even policing across the city and reallocate officers to accommodate its busiest times.
At the quarterly meeting Thursday of the Missoula Police Commission, Assistant Chief Scott Hoffman reported positive feedback from officers about the change.
The change was prompted by a report that showed the department’s shift schedule was overstaffed at night and understaffed during the day. The research was conducted by Etico Solutions Inc., an Arkansas-based company specializing in resource allocation for law enforcement.
In particular, Etico found that the largest shift overlap was scheduled for a four-hour period at night, instead of in the late afternoon, which was when patrol activity peaked.
The research also showed the patrol division’s six beats varied in workload by about 26.86%. To fix this, a new 12-zone design was created by an internal committee with a 1.54% workload deviation between the heaviest and lightest beats.
Under the new schedule, officers will work 10 hour and 40 minute shifts. The schedule cycle will be five days on, four days off, then five days on, four days off and then five days on and five days off, with the fifth day in the first week reserved as a training day.
The department will also be split in two, with one group starting with five days on duty, four off duty and the other group starting with four days off duty, five on duty.
Due to the changes, the department shifted to an eight-squad system, which means it is hoping to request at least two new corporal positions in next year’s departmental budget discussion, Hoffman said.
The report also gave insight into how staffing numbers are determined by a police department. Patrol divisions work 24 hours, seven days a week and if a patrol officer takes a day off, the department does not want that position left vacant.
Police departments use the “shift relief factor” to determine how many officers are needed. For instance, if the department wants to put one “unit” on the street, working one 10-hour shift per day, and every day of the year, it must hire 2.15 officers on the total patrol staff.
If the agency chose to put one unit on the street around the clock, this number would be multiplied by three, which is the minimum number of 10-hour shifts needed in a 24-hour period, according to the report. That is called the “daily relief factor” and requires 6.45 officers for every unit a police department puts on the street around the clock.
In addition to the daily relief factors, Etico recommended the department have enough officers to maintain and even split off proactive and reactive policing time per hour, per officer.
Reactive policing includes responding to calls or reports of criminal activity or any other activity “that an officer would be expected to address when it is brought to their attention.”
Proactive policing includes extra patrols, curfew and loitering violations, bar/building checks and administrative details.
“The sum of all reactive patrol activity times determines the total number of reactive hours that a patrol is responsible to meet,” according to the report.
COVID cases
No police officers have COVID-19 as of Thursday, Hoffman said. About half a dozen officers have reported positive tests for the virus since the pandemic began. The majority in the department have received the vaccine, though a few officers have opted out.
Missoula police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said he’s received both of the Moderna vaccine shots. He experienced some symptoms after getting the second shot, but said they were mild and did not change his daily activity at all.
The next meeting of the police commission is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The link to the video meeting for the commission can be found on the city's website, ci.missoula.mt.us.