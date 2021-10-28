Missoula police increasing patrols, urging caution over Halloween weekend

Missoulians should expect increased police patrols in the city on Halloween weekend.

With a home Griz football game on Saturday and mild weather in the forecast for the holiday, Missoula police will be sending out more officers to ensure everyone makes it home safely, a news release from Missoula police said.

“The Missoula Police Department is committed to reducing fatalities and serious injuries on Montana’s roadways,” the release said. “That is why this Halloween weekend the Missoula Police Department will be increasing patrols and making DUI arrests to ensure everyone gets home safely.”

Police encourage everyone to be alert for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians while driving — slower speeds save lives, the release said. Staying alert is also vital. Sometimes pedestrians pop out from between parked cards or behind shrubbery.

Officers also encourage Missoulians to create a “buddy system” before the Halloween festivities begin. Buddy systems help people get home safely and prevent walking alone.

If you’re on the road and suspect a drunken driver, Missoula police encourage you to call law enforcement.

“Everyone can have a safe and enjoyable Halloween weekend by simply planning to have a sober ride, paying attention while driving, and buckling up,” the release said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.