Missoula police investigate 'suspicious death'

Missoula police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a man with injuries was found dead near the unoccupied parking garage near the Orange Street Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Detectives and forensic teams were on scene to examine the area along the river trail near the Riverfront Triangle Friday afternoon. Police tape marked the bottom and middle levels of the parking structure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said someone walking along the river trail found the body and reported it at 12:50 p.m. Friday. The man appeared to be in his mid-60s, Welsh said. It was not immediately clear whether the injuries were inflicted by someone else. The body was found near a wheelchair with a yellow sack on the back.

Investigators were still working to determine the man’s identity, Welsh said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Guy Baker at 552-6284.

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.