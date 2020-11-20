 Skip to main content
Missoula police investigate 'suspicious death'
Missoula police investigate 'suspicious death'

Body Found

Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker and Crime Scene Technician Kate Ferro examine the area where a man's body was found Friday afternoon near the Riverfront Triangle.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

Missoula police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a man with injuries was found dead near the unoccupied parking garage near the Orange Street Bridge on Friday afternoon. 

Detectives and forensic teams were on scene to examine the area along the river trail near the Riverfront Triangle Friday afternoon. Police tape marked the bottom and middle levels of the parking structure.

MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said someone walking along the river trail found the body and reported it at 12:50 p.m. Friday. The man appeared to be in his mid-60s, Welsh said. It was not immediately clear whether the injuries were inflicted by someone else. The body was found near a wheelchair with a yellow sack on the back.

Investigators were still working to determine the man’s identity, Welsh said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Guy Baker at 552-6284.

