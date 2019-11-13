A 47-year-old woman sparked a Missoula police investigation into an unattended death Nov. 3 after she was arrested Tuesday night for an unrelated criminal trespassing offense.
Nancy Leann Wright was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of deliberate homicide, as well as a misdemeanor trespassing charge. She is being held without bail.
The investigation, which was ongoing Wednesday, is related to the unattended death at a residence in the 3600 block of Stephens Avenue, according to Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh.
Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli on Wednesday identified the man as 42-year-old Phillip Benjamin, of Missoula. Maricelli said the cause and manner of death had been listed as undetermined, but the cause is now listed as "pending" as county officials await further reports from the medical examiner.
Welsh said the trespassing charge filed against Wright is unrelated to the death investigation.
Wednesday, Missoula police watched over an apartment on the second floor of the Parkside Village apartments while red tape secured the apartment's doors and windows.
"We are investigating an unattended death, and have arrested a person in connection with it who is being held on a homicide offense," Welsh told the Missoulian on Wednesday.
The Missoula County Attorney's Office, which will ultimately determine the appropriate charges, did not immediately return a call seeking further information Wednesday afternoon. No charges had been filed against Wright in Missoula County Justice Court as of late Wednesday afternoon. Her criminal trespass charge is filed in Missoula Municipal Court.