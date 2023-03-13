Police are investigating a string of breaker boxes being tampered with in the downtown and Hip Strip areas over the weekend.

Residential areas and businesses were affected by the outages, according to Missoula Police Department Spokesperson Whitney Bennett. Calls for outages started late Saturday evening.

Affected locations include two different incidents at the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue, the 200 block of South Fifth Street West, 200 block of West Front Street and the 100 block of South Fourth Street East.

A witness reported seeing a possible suspect wearing a pink sweatshirt and a facemask.

Police are asking for public assistance gathering information on what happened. Call 406-552-6300.

This story will be updated.