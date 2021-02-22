Missoula police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist

Missoula police are investigating a fatal crash in which a driver hit and killed a man while he was riding his bicycle near Rose Park.

The man was taken to the hospital with what was described as serious injuries, said Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department. The man died from his injuries several days later, Welsh said.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 near the intersection of Stephens Avenue and East Bickford Street. The driver called police and waited for them to arrive, Walsh said. When officers got to the scene the driver was stopped in the northbound side of the street and a man was on the ground with a bicycle lying close by him.

The driver is participating in the investigation, which is ongoing, Welsh said. Missoula police detectives are considering all possible contributing factors in the crash.

