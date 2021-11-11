 Skip to main content
Missoula police investigating hotel and motel burglaries

Missoula police are investigating a string of hotel and motel burglaries in city limits.

The burglaries follow a common pattern where the suspect calls the front desk and provides a room number to staff, requesting items like linens or toiletries be delivered to their room.

When the front desk employee leaves to deliver the items, the suspect enters the employee area and steals from the till, a Facebook post from Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. 

Police are actively working on the cases and have identified a suspect, Arnold said.

