Missoula police are investigating after a body was found Saturday in a ditch near the intersection of Fourth Street and Catlin Street.
Officer Chris Kaneff said the owner of the property that runs up against the culvert reported the body to police after he "smelled something that didn’t smell right."
Kaneff said the body, which they identified as a male, was found lodged under a log that was mostly submerged in water.
Police removed the body Saturday morning and are awaiting a report from the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.
Kaneff said they don't know if the death was accidental or intentional, and that they believe the body went undiscovered for several days.